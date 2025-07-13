Philadelphia Waterdogs defeat Utah Archers in high-scoring thriller

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Waterdogs secured a 16-11 victory over the Utah Archers on Friday night in Evanston, Illinois. Philadelphia improved to 4-2, and Utah (6-4) suffered its third consecutive loss.

Michael Sowers led the charge for the Waterdogs with three goals and one assist. Connor Kelly added four points, highlighted by a two-point goal that helped set the tone early. Kieran McArdle, who finished with two goals and one assist, reached 501 career points. Jake Taylor contributed one goal and two assists, showcasing his versatility on offense.

Jack Hannah chipped in two goals while Ben Wayer delivered a crucial two-point shot -- the first of his career -- that extended Philadelphia's lead during pivotal moments of the game. Alec Stathakis won key faceoffs and scored once as part of an all-around team effort.

For Utah, rookie Sam King was electric throughout the contest, tallying four goals to keep his team competitive. Grant Ament and Tom Schreiber each recorded three assists but struggled to find scoring opportunities against Philadelphia's defense. Tre Leclaire made an impact with two goals.

Utah goaltender Brett Dobson stood tall under pressure with 15 saves but couldn't overcome Philadelphia's attack.

The Waterdogs' balanced scoring proved too much for Utah's inconsistent offense -- a recurring theme this season -- and solidified their position near the top of league standings alongside the New York Atlas after the Boston Cannons faltered earlier in weekend action.

Up next: The Utah Archers visit the Carolina Chaos on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Philadelphia Waterdogs take on the Maryland Whipsnakes at home July 19 at 6 p.m. Fans can catch that matchup streaming live on ESPN+.

