Carolina Chaos rally past California Redwoods in thrilling finish

Open Extended Reactions

The Carolina Chaos secured a dramatic victory over the California Redwoods on Saturday night, winning 12-10 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Evanston, Illinois. Carolina improved their record to 4-2 while California fell to 3-3.

Ross Scott led the charge for the Chaos with four points, including three goals and one assist. Owen Hiltz also delivered with two goals and two assists. Blaze Riorden was stellar in goal, making 18 saves to keep his team competitive throughout the match.

For the Redwoods, Dylan Molloy stood out with two goals -- including a power-play score late in the fourth quarter -- and Romar Dennis added a long-range strike for a two-point goal early on. Chris Kavanagh chipped in with three points (one goal and two assists).

Despite leading most of the game thanks to strong performances from Dennis and Molloy, California struggled offensively after halftime. Rookie Andrew McAdorey managed one unassisted goal late but could not spark enough momentum for his squad.

Carolina's comeback began midway through the third quarter when Hiltz scored back-to-back goals to tie it at 9-9. Justin Inacio capped off an impressive outing by scoring his lone goal and giving Carolina its first lead at 10-9. But the Chaos needed two of Scott's goals late to close it out.

Up next: The Carolina Chaos take on the Utah Archers on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Fairfield, Connecticut. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Earlier at the same venue, the California Redwoods face off against the New York Atlas at 6:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.