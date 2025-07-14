Surging Outlaws thump Whipsnakes for fourth straight win

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Outlaws won their fourth game in a row, beating the Maryland Whipsnakes 13-6 on Saturday night during PLL Throwback Weekend in Chicago.

The win improved Denver's record to 4-2 while keeping them atop the Western Conference standings. Maryland fell to 2-4 as the Whipsnakes struggled offensively throughout the game.

Brennan O'Neill led Denver with a six-point performance, including one two-point goal and two assists. Pat Kavanagh contributed three goals and an assist, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the field. Jared Bernhardt added three goals for Denver as the former wide receiver continues to shake off football rust and return to lacrosse dominance. Logan McNaney was stellar in goal, recording 15 saves and holding Maryland's offense at bay.

For Maryland, Matt Brandau provided some offensive spark with two goals, and Adam Poitras chipped in a goal and an assist. Levi Anderson managed two goals, but overall contributions from other players were limited against Denver's suffocating defense anchored by JT Giles-Harris and Mike Manley.

Maryland goaltender Emmet Carroll made 16 saves but faced relentless pressure from Denver's potent attack all evening. Despite strong defensive efforts from veterans including Jake Bernhardt, turnovers plagued the Whipsnakes' offense as they failed to capitalize on opportunities.

This matchup highlighted individual brilliance among former Tewaaraton Award winners playing for Denver -- O'Neill, Logan Wisnauskas, Kavanagh -- and underscored why the Outlaws are emerging as a title contender this season.

Up next: The Outlaws face the Boston Cannons on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Whipsnakes take on the Philadelphia Waterdogs at 8 p.m. that day.

