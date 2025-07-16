No. 1 pick CJ Kirst activated from Waterdogs' PUP list

CJ Kirst's path to greatness has been shaped by his family and the game which brought him strength in the toughest times. Watch "Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship" here: https://www.espn.com/watch/catalog/b0757c97-f0a2-469d-ac76-e2249953617c/ (8:29)

After missing the first six games of the 2025 PLL season, first overall pick CJ Kirst is set to make his professional debut for the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Kirst won the 2025 Tewaaraton Award as the best player in men's NCAA lacrosse, and led Cornell to a national title. However, he was playing through a right hand injury during the season and underwent surgery to correct the issue.

The New Jersey native was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season but was activated off the list this week.

"Everyone has been correctly cautious with the whole process," Waterdogs coach/GM Bill Tierney told ESPN. "Admittedly it's been frustrating at times, but the doctors and our medical staff have done a great job."

There won't be any rush to get Kirst a ton of playing time -- but "we're not going to stifle him," Tierney said. "He'll tell us if he needs to back off."

Tierney cited the return of Jared Bernhardt this season following Bernhardt's time in the NFL, and that it may take a game or two for Kirst to adjust. "But we're not expecting four goals in his third game back or anything," he joked.

Culture is an important factor for any team, the Waterdogs included, and Tierney also credited Kirst for coming to games, team meetings and Zoom calls.

"He's everything you'd want in a teammate," the coach said.

The Waterdogs are 4-2 this season, with a matchup against the 2-4 Maryland Whipsnakes on tap Saturday.