Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Outlaws secured an 18-17 victory over the Boston Cannons on Saturday in Fairfield, Connecticut, extending their win streak to five games. The game marked the highest-scoring contest of the Premier Lacrosse League season.

Denver (5-2) was led by Brennan O'Neill and Jared Bernhardt, who each tallied four goals. Pat Kavanagh contributed five points with two goals and three assists, while Dalton Young matched him with two goals and three assists. Jake Piseno added a crucial two-point goal early in the game. Rookie goalie Logan McNaney made 13 saves.

Boston (7-5) got contributions from Marcus Holman and Matt Campbell, who each scored four points. Asher Nolting recorded four assists while Ryan Drenner chipped in three one-point goals.

Up next: The Cannons take on the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Aug. 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Utah Archers will face the Outlaws on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.