Whipsnakes rally past Waterdogs with dominant second half

Open Extended Reactions

The Maryland Whipsnakes staged a comeback to defeat the Philadelphia Waterdogs 10-7 on Saturday in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The Whipsnakes overcame a slow start and outscored the Waterdogs 8-2 in the second half.

TJ Malone led Maryland with five points, recording a goal and four assists. Matt Brandau also scored five points, with four goals and an assist. Brad Smith added three points for Maryland (3-4). Emmet Carroll was solid in net for the Whipsnakes, making 12 saves.

For Philadelphia (4-3), Michael Sowers had four goals, while Zach Currier chipped in two. Thomas McConvey contributed a goal. Goalie Matt DeLuca recorded 16 saves.

Philadelphia took a 3-0 after one period and maintained a 5-2 advantage at the break. However, Maryland rallied in the second half.

This was the first game of the season for Philadelphia's CJ Kirst, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. He finished with five shots, 14 touches and one ground ball.

Up next: The New York Atlas will play the Whipsnakes on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Carolina Chaos will meet the Waterdogs on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch that matchup exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.