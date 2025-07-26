Denver Outlaws overpower Utah Archers in fourth-quarter surge

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Outlaws secured a 15-10 win over the Utah Archers on Saturday night, overcoming a tight contest through three quarters with a six-goal performance in the final frame at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. It marked Denver's sixth consecutive win, improving its record to 6-2. Utah fell to 3-6.

Leading the charge for Denver with six points each were Brennan O'Neill, who had a pair of two-point goals, and Pat Kavanagh, who contributed four assists and two one-point goals. Logan McNaney recorded eight saves.

Utah rookie Sam King had four points (three one-point goals and one assist). Dyson Williams added two goals, while Mason Woodward contributed a two-pointer late in the second quarter that briefly tied the score. Brett Dobson had 12 saves.

Beyond the arc, the Outlaws' Jake Piseno and Ryan Terefenko each netted two-pointers alongside O'Neill's pair of long-range strikes.

With this win, Denver clinched a playoff spot and solidified its position atop the league standings heading into next week's homecoming games. Meanwhile, Utah faces mounting pressure as it prepares for its final regular-season matchup.

Up next: The Outlaws host the Carolina Chaos on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) and the New York Atlas on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN+, ABC), while the Archers take on the Chaos at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+).

