Chaos survive Waterdogs rally to win in overtime

Jackson Eicher wins it in OT for the Carolina Chaos (0:36)

The Carolina Chaos secured a 15-14 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Saturday night at Zions Bank Stadium. Jackson Eicher emerged as the star for Carolina, scoring six points including five goals and delivering the decisive game winner in extra time.

Eicher's performance was complemented by Owen Hiltz, who contributed one goal and four assists for a total of five points. Ross Scott added three goals while Adam Charalambides chipped in two goals and an assist. Blaze Riorden stood tall in net for Carolina, making 16 saves.

For Philadelphia (4-4), Kieran McArdle led the charge offensively with six points from two goals and four assists. Philadelphia erased a late deficit thanks to back-to-back long-range strikes from Connor Kelly and Jimmy Freehill that tied it up at 14 apiece heading into overtime.

CJ Kirst, the first overall pick in the draft, scored his first professional goal early on but remained relatively quiet thereafter.

Both squads now sit at 4-4 overall as they continue their push toward playoff positioning.

Up next: The Waterdogs take on the Boston Cannons on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EDT. Earlier in the evening, the Chaos face the Denver Outlaws at 8 p.m.

