Outlaws edge Atlas in overtime thriller

The Denver Outlaws (7-3) secured a dramatic 13-12 overtime victory against the New York Atlas (6-3) on Saturday, showcasing resilience and determination at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. Jared Bernhardt delivered the game-winning goal in sudden death, capping off his stellar performance with four points, including two goals and two assists.

Bernhardt was instrumental for Denver throughout the contest, while Logan Wisnauskas contributed three points with two goals and one assist. Brennan O'Neill added two goals to help fuel the Outlaws' comeback after trailing by five at halftime. Jake Piseno also made a significant impact with three points, including a crucial two-point goal that shifted momentum late in regulation.

On defense, goalie Logan McNaney stood tall for Denver with 14 saves, keeping his team within striking distance during critical moments of the match. Luke Wierman chipped in offensively as well with one point from a single-goal effort.

For New York Atlas, Connor Shellenberger led all scorers with four points from three goals and one assist. Reid Bowering matched Shellenberger's output by tallying four points himself through three goals and an assist. Jeff Teat added three points via one goal and two assists while Bryan Costabile contributed one goal and one assist.

Liam Entenmann shined between the pipes for the Atlas despite their loss; he recorded 18 saves to keep his squad competitive until Bernhardt's decisive strike ended it all in overtime.

This thrilling matchup saw both teams trade blows across five periods before the Outaws ultimately clinched their seventh win of this season-solidifying their position atop the Western Conference standings heading into playoffs.

Up next: The Outlaws receive a first-round playoff bye while the Atlas face the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

