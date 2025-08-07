PLL Power Rankings entering Week 11: The final weekend

The Outlaws squeak out a 13-12 win against Atlas and clinch the one seed in the West. (1:13)

Outlaws clinch No. 1 seed in the West with win (1:13)

Welcome to the final weekend of the regular season. All eight teams are mathematically alive for the postseason. Three teams -- New York, Denver and Carolina -- have locked up playoff bids, while Utah and Maryland are living on the edge.

Week 11 is elimination lacrosse, making it must-see TV.

When it comes to the power rankings, Denver and New York have established themselves as the class of the league. Both teams have clinched divisional titles. Who's the third best team in the PLL? And who's going to qualify for the six-team bracket?

We'll get those answers in Boston.

1. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 7-3

Previous ranking: 1

Denver split home games this past weekend, losing to Carolina on Friday and defeating New York on Saturday. The transition offense off clean saves from rookie goalie Logan McNaney remains a staple and a separator. Long-pole defender Jake Piseno nailed the critical two-pointer in the victory over the Atlas.

The Tewaaraton Award quartet continues to deliver, as Jared Bernhardt found net against the Atlas. Brennan O'Neill leads the PLL in goals, with 23. Pat Kavanagh has the most touches. The additions of Bernhardt from the CFL and rookie goalie Logan McNaney have pushed this squad to the top.

The Outlaws are the team to beat after turning an 0-2 start into a first place finish. They have a bye this week, and don't play again until the PLL semifinals on September 1 at Subaru Park in Philadelphia.

This week: Bye week

2. New York Atlas

Current record: 6-3

Previous ranking: 2

The Atlas are now 0-5 all-time in overtime after dropping an instant classic to Denver on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd in the Mile High City. Connor Shellenberger is playing like an MVP, leading the league in points, with 39, while shooting 48%. But the offensive menu is as robust as a Long Island diner's.

My two question marks for a title run would be:

Is New York in great physical shape to finish off a 48-minute game or longer? Twice this season they've shown fatigue in fourth quarter losses.

The Atlas are heavily reliant on goalie Liam Entenmann to make 15-20 saves per game. Is that too much pressure on the All-Star netminder?

After closing out the regular season against Philly, they'll next play in the semifinals.

This week: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+) vs. Waterdogs

3. Boston Cannons

Current record: 4-4

Previous ranking: 4

The Cannons put an end to their losing streak by taking care of Philadelphia 13-10 in Denver. The game was chippy, as the Cannons live on the edge with physicality and post-whistle antics.

Asher Nolting played his best game of the summer and midfielder Matt Campbell leads the league in points from the midfield and also in hockey (second) assists. Coulter Mackesy, the lefty rookie playmaker from Princeton was outstanding on Friday.

The Cannons play California on Friday and Maryland on Saturday at Harvard. Is Boston the third best team in the league -- and a championship contender -- if they can get hot?

This week: Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Redwoods; Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Whipsnakes

4. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 5-4

Previous ranking: 3

Carolina stunned Denver on Friday night 12-11 after erasing a six-goal deficit, and clinched a playoff berth in the process. The transformation from a bottom feeder to playoff contender has been eye-opening.

Rookie attackman Owen Hiltz leads the league with 4.3 points per game. Goalie Blaze Riorden is the top stopper at clutch time. Long-pole Troy Reh is a candidate for All-Pro recognition. Ace defender Jack Rowlett got hurt in the win over Denver, and didn't play in the second half. Rookie Scott Smith stepped into his role successfully, but that's something to watch this week and beyond.

This week: Friday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+) vs. Archers

5. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 4-5

Previous ranking: 5

Philly never threatened Boston in a 13-10 loss last weekend, trailing 5-2 and then 10-4 at half. The bright spot was rookie CJ Kirst, who was finally played at his natural attack position and delivered five goals and one assist. The combination of Michael Sowers and Kirst gives Philly fans hope. Sowers is the league's best passer, with 22 assists this season.

Goaltending and midfield production have been lacking lately, and Philadelphia is trending in the wrong direction. The Waterdogs tangle with New York this weekend, with a playoff spot on the line.

This week: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+) vs. Atlas

6. California Redwoods

Current record: 4-5

Previous ranking: 7

The Woods pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter in a comeback 14-13 win against Maryland. Dylan Molloy scored five times, and rookie Chris Kavanagh had seven points. Trailing 13-10, California defense and goalie Chayse Ierlan shut out Maryland in the final quarter. That's two wins in a row for the young roster.

Faceoff specialist TD Ierlan went 72% against the Whips. Ierlan leads the league in winning percentage, and is the only FOGO north of 60%.

This week: Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Cannons

7. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 3-6

Previous ranking: 6

The Whips couldn't find the finish line against California, and gave away a winnable game which seriously damages their postseason aspirations. They were outscored 4-0 in the fourth quarter, losing 14-13.

Maryland lands in last place in the east entering the final weekend. Here's the deal for their playoff hopes: the Whips need to win, while Philadelphia and Boston can't win another game. If they finish at four wins each, the goal differential favors Maryland right now in tie-breaker scenarios.

This week: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+) vs. Cannons

8. Utah Archers

Current record: 3-6

Previous ranking: 8

The Archers face Carolina in Boston this week, looking to salvage a disappointing summer. If the playoffs started today, Utah and Maryland, last years finalists, would be left out of the six-team bracket.

This has been a dreadful summer for Utah, winners of back-to-back league titles in 2023 and 2024. Offensive firepower has been sold separately. Utah's faceoff percentage is the league's worst, and they generate no transitional opportunities off opponent turnovers.

On the plus side, Goalie Brett Dobson and defender Graeme Hossack have been rock-solid.

In order to make the playoffs, the Archers need to win against Carolina, while California must lose -- while also swinging the goal differential by nine in their favor. It's a major long shot, but not impossible.

This week: Friday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+) vs. Chaos