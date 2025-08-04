California Redwoods edge Maryland Whipsnakes in thrilling comeback

Open Extended Reactions

The California Redwoods (4-5) staged a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Maryland Whipsnakes (3-6) 14-13 on Saturday night at Peter Barton Stadium in Denver. The Redwoods overcame a three-goal deficit entering the final quarter to secure their fourth win of the season.

Dylan Molloy led the charge for California with five goals, including the game winner late in regulation. Chris Kavanagh was instrumental as well, contributing four assists and three goals. Andrew McAdorey added one goal and one assist while Chayse Ierlan anchored the defense with 13 saves.

For Maryland, Aidan Carroll scored three goals, all in the third period. TJ Malone added two goals and an assist, and Rob Pannell chipped in two goals. Rookie Jack McDonald had his breakout moment, scoring twice in the first period.

Despite leading for much of the contest thanks to Emmet Carroll's 16 saves and Jake Bernhardt's long-range shooting that included a rare two-point goal, Maryland faltered offensively down the stretch, failing to score during pivotal moments of the fourth quarter.

Up next: The California Redwoods face the host Boston Cannons at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, streaming live on ESPN+. The Whipsnakes visit the Cannons at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and it's also available to stream on ESPN+.

