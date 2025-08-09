O'Keefe leads charge as Archers edge Chaos in finale

Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Archers edged the Carolina Chaos 11-10 on Friday night at Harvard Stadium as Mac O'Keefe led the charge in an intense PLL regular-season finale.

O'Keefe had a two-point goal, a one-pointer and two assists for the Archers (4-6). Connor Fields contributed a goal and an assist, while Ryan Ambler added two goals to bolster Utah's offense. Brett Dobson was stellar in net, recording 15 saves.

For Carolina (5-5), Shane Knobloch and Jackson Eicher each delivered three goals and one assist. Josh Zawada chipped in three goals as well to help keep the Chaos competitive throughout. Blaze Riorden made 10 saves.

Despite their elimination from playoff contention due to California's victory against the Boston Cannons earlier in the evening, Utah played with determination until the final whistle. Its defense held firm during critical moments late in regulation as the Archers fended off Carolina's attempts at equalizing.

Carolina showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with turnovers throughout the game -- committing 24 compared with Utah's 14 -- which ultimately cost the Chaos opportunities downfield when it mattered most. The team heads into the playoffs after failing to capitalize on a momentum-building opportunity.

