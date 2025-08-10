Whipsnakes dominate Cannons in playoff-deciding game

Open Extended Reactions

The Maryland Whipsnakes (4-6) secured a decisive 15-8 victory over the Boston Cannons (4-6) on Saturday night, ending their regular season with a statement win and clinching a spot in the playoffs. The game, held at Harvard Stadium, was tied at halftime before Maryland surged ahead with dominant performances in the third and fourth quarters.

Rob Pannell delivered four points on two goals and two assists for the Whipsnakes. Matt Brandau matched Pannell's output with four points of his own, including three goals and one assist. Aidan Carroll added three points (two goals, one assist), while Adam Poitras contributed another three-point performance (two goals, one assist). Emmet Carroll stood tall in goal for Maryland with 12 saves.

For Boston, Asher Nolting was the standout performer with five total points from two goals and three assists. Marcus Holman chipped in one goal while Will Manny had an identical contribution of one goal. Jeff Trainor also scored once but struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm, and Matt Campbell managed two points overall.

Boston goaltender Colin Kirst made 11 saves but faced relentless pressure from Maryland's offense throughout much of second-half action when they outscored Boston by margin-wide gaps.

