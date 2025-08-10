Redwoods edge Cannons to claim playoff spot

Open Extended Reactions

The California Redwoods secured a dramatic 18-17 victory over the Boston Cannons on Friday night at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Massachusetts, clinching their spot in the Premier Lacrosse League playoffs.

After the Cannons scored five straight goals in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-12 deficit and tie the game, Ryder Garnsey delivered the game winner with 2:37 left. Garnsey scored three goals and had an assist, while Chris Kavanagh led the Redwoods (5-5) with four goals and two assists. Dylan Molloy and Aidan Danenza each scored four goals and Andrew McAdorey posted a goal and three assists, while Redwoods goalie Chayse Ierlan made 10 saves to preserve the win.

Coulter Mackesy scored four goals to lead the Cannons (4-6), while Asher Nolting posted a goal and three assists, and Matt Campbell and Ryan Drenner each chipped in with two goals and an assist. Boston mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, fueled by three goals from Mackesy, including the game-tying tally with 6:20 left.

The Redwoods take on the Carolina Chaos in the PLL quarterfinals on Aug. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET at TCO Stadium in Minneapolis.

