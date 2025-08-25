Redwoods edge Chaos to advance to playoff semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

The California Redwoods secured a hard-fought victory over the Carolina Chaos, winning 14-12 in a playoff matchup on Saturday at TCO Stadium in Minneapolis.

Andrew McAdorey led the charge for the Redwoods, scoring four goals, including three strikes during their six-goal third-quarter surge that helped turn the tide of the game. Chris Kavanagh added three goals, while Romar Dennis contributed a two-point goal. Goalie Chayse Ierlan made 18 saves to anchor his team defensively.

For Carolina, Owen Hiltz tallied four points on two goals and two assists to lead his squad offensively. Shane Knobloch matched Hiltz's effort with three unassisted goals, showcasing his ability to create opportunities. Jackson Eicher added two more scores for Chaos.

Blaze Riorden made 10 saves for Carolina but struggled against California's relentless offense down the stretch.

Both teams showcased their rookie talent prominently; McAdorey and Kavanagh combined for seven total points for California while Hiltz continued proving himself as one of PLL's rising stars.

The win propels California into a semifinal showdown against Denver Outlaws next week.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.