PLL semifinals preview: Stats, matchups, how to watch

Chris and Pat Kavanagh join "Get Up" and talk a little trash before getting set to face off in the PLL Western Conference semifinals. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League playoffs continue this weekend on ESPN, as the four teams travel to Subaru Park outside of Philadelphia for the semifinals.

ESPN analyst Quint Kessenich revealed his keys to both matchups, but here are additional stats, injury notes and broadcast details for Waterdogs-Atlas and Redwoods-Outlaws:

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas

Monday | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Injury report:

Waterdogs: LSM Marcus Hudgins questionable (right wrist), A Zed Williams out, D Liam Byrnes out

Atlas: None to report

Waterdogs

Veteran attack Kieran McArdle has a knack for coming through in critical spots; since 2022, McArdle has more points in clutch situations (24) than anyone else. He scored two such goals in the quarterfinals, putting Philly ahead 13-12, then adding the insurance goal to make it 14-12 in the final minute.

With four points in the semifinal, McArdle (520 points) will move ahead of Casey Powell (523) into fifth place in PLL scoring all time.

All 14 of the Waterdogs' win in the quarterfinal came from their three attackmen: McArdle, CJ Kirst and Michael Sowers. It was the first time in PLL history that a team won a game with three or fewer goal scorers.

Atlas

Not to be outdone, the Atlas also have a ridiculous trio on attack: Connor Shellenberger led the league with 46 points this season, and Jeff Teat (the 2024 MVP) finished third, with 40. The third member of the trio, Xander Dickson, finished fifth in total goals, with 22. Dickson also set a single-season record for groundballs by an attackman in the 2025 campaign.

The Shellenberger-to-Dickson connection is one to watch in this game: the duo finished first in the league for goals by a passer-shooter combo, with nine. Philly's top duos were Sowers-to-Thomas McConvey and Sowers-to-McArdle (six each).

Veteran faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste dominated in the most recent matchup between the clubs, Week 11 in Boston. He won 26-of-36 faceoffs, scored two goals and added an assist.

play 1:48 Waterdogs, Redwoods advance to PLL semifinals The Waterdogs and Redwoods beat the Whipsnakes and Chaos respectively to reach the PLL semifinals.

California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws

Monday | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Injury report:

Redwoods: D Chris Fake questionable (left groin/hip), SSDM Marquez White out, A Wes Berg out, M Sam English IR, LSM Arden Cohen out, SSDM Chris Merle IR, G Jack Kelly out

Outlaws: None to report

This is Round 3 of the "Kavanagh Bowl," as Redwoods attackman Chris Kavanagh takes on Outlaws attackman Pat Kavanagh after the brothers played together for Notre Dame. The Redwoods took Round 1, 15-12, back in Week 1 (May 30), but the Outlaws got revenge in Week 5 (June 27), winning 18-12.

Redwoods

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Chris Fake's availability is critical for the Woods. The 6-1, 220-pound defender is one of the few who can match Outlaws attackman Brennan O'Neill's physical intensity -- the two have been squaring off since their NCAA days.

Chris Kavanagh finished first among all PLL rookies with 37 points this season, but teammate Andrew McAdorey was no slouch; the first-year midfielder ended his season with 24 points.

Faceoff specialist TD Ierlan finished second in the regular season with a 60.5% winning percentage, but had an up-and-down season against the Outlaws; he was 17-of-29 (58.6%) in Week 1, but 13-of-29 (44.8%) in Week 5.

Outlaws

Pat Kavanagh was on fire in the last matchup between these teams, scoring a career-high eight points (five goals, three assists).

Rookie goalie Logan McNaney has been a significant driver of the Outlaws' success since his insertion into the lineup. McNaney finished the regular season second in save percentage among qualified goalies (58.3%), and jumpstarts the Denver offense with a high percentage of clean saves.

While Kavanagh, O'Neill and Jared Bernhardt get a lot of attention, LSM Jake Piseno had an impressive 2025 campaign. His 12 points made him just the third long-pole player to score double digit points in a season since 2019 -- and just one off the record of 13 set my Michael Ehrhardt in 2019.