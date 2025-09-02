Denver Outlaws defeat California Redwoods in playoff clash

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Outlaws secured a commanding 12-7 victory over the California Redwoods on Monday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, to advance to the championship game of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Brennan O'Neill led the charge for the Outlaws (8-3), contributing six points with one two-point goal, three single-point goals, and one assist. Pat Kavanagh added three points with one goal and two assists, and Jared Bernhardt chipped in with two points through a goal and an assist. Dalton Young also scored twice for Denver, rounding out its balanced attack. Logan McNaney was solid between the pipes, recording 11 saves to keep California at bay.

For the Redwoods (5-6), Dylan Molloy stood out as their top performer with four points on three goals and one assist, but his efforts were not enough to overcome Denver's relentless offense. Chris Kavanagh contributed two points via a goal and an assist, while Andrew McAdorey added another point with his lone score of the game. Chris Fake had a two-point goal for the Redwoods. Chayse Ierlan made 16 saves for California but faced constant pressure throughout.

The Outlaws dominated after halftime by outscoring the Redwoods 6-1, including holding California scoreless in the third quarter. Denver scored three goals in each quarter.

Denver will face the New York Atlas for the championship on Sept. 14 in Harrison, New Jersey.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.