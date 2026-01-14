The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League offseason is well underway, heading into the Championship Series taking place from Feb. 27 to March 8 at the St. James in Springfield, Va.
But while we look ahead to that tournament, the player movement window has also opened, including the massive news of Gavin Adler going from the New York Atlas to the Philadelphia Waterdogs.
Below you will find our continuously updated free agency tracker for 2026, featuring a list of every player signed including the length of their new contract.
Note that the newest deals are on top, denoted by date.
Ryder Garnsey
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 1/13/26
Mikie Schlosser
Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/12/26
Dylan Molloy
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/12/2026
Charlie Bertrand
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/12/2026
Will Mark
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/9/2026
Nathan Laliberte
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/8/2026
Eric Malever
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: Champ Series
Date announced: 1/8/2026
Jack Koras
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: Champ Series
Date announced: 1/8/2026
Cam Wyers
Signing team: Archers | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 1/8/2026
Chet Comizio
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/5/2026
Jon Robbins
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/5/2026
Connor Cmiel
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 1/5/2026
Christian Scarpello
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/30/2025
Liam Byrnes
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/30/2025
Eli Gobrecht
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/30/2025
Michael Rexrode
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/29/2025
Ryan Drenner
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 12/29/2025
Ryan Cohen
Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series
Date announced: 12/23/2025
Fulton Bayman
Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series
Date announced: 12/23/2025
Lance Madonna
Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series
Date announced: 12/23/2025
Chris Conlin
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/23/2025
Colin Heacock
Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/23/2025
Brett Makar
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 12/22/2025
Sergio Perkovic
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/22/2025
Cross Ferrara
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/22/2025
Tommy Burke
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/22/2025
BJ Farrare
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 12/22/2025
Jake Bernhardt
Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/22/2025
Zac Tucci
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/19/2025
Austin Kaut
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/19/2025
Thomas McConvey
Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/19/2025
Alec Stathakis
Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/19/2025
Brayden Mayea
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/19/2025
Bryan Costabile
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/19/2025
Graydon Hogg
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/18/2025
Tim Troutner
Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/18/2025
Jack Posey
Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/18/2025
Chris Fake
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/18/2025
Jarrod Neumann
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/18/2025
Xander Dickson
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 12/17/2025
Connor Kirst
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/17/2025
Colby Barsz
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/17/2025
Mikey Boehm
Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/17/2025
Brendan Nichtern
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/17/2025
Gavin Adler
Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/17/2025
Cole Williams
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/16/2025
Chris Aslanian
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/16/2025
Matthew Whitcher
Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 12/16/2025
Owen Grant
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 12/15/2025
Chris Davis
Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 12/10/2025
Troy Reh
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2028
Date announced: 12/10/2025
Marcus Holman
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 10/28/2025
Jack Kielty
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 10/24/2025
Asher Nolting
Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 10/17/2025
Mark Glicini
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 10/17/2025
Justin Inacio
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
Date announced: 10/15/2025
Ray Dearth
Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 9/9/2025
Colin Squires
Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2027
Date announced: 9/8/2025