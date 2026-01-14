        <
          2026 PLL offseason signings tracker: News, contracts, more

          New York Atlas outlast Denver Outlaws to win PLL championship (1:30)

          • ESPN staffJan 14, 2026, 03:37 PM

          The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League offseason is well underway, heading into the Championship Series taking place from Feb. 27 to March 8 at the St. James in Springfield, Va.

          But while we look ahead to that tournament, the player movement window has also opened, including the massive news of Gavin Adler going from the New York Atlas to the Philadelphia Waterdogs.

          Below you will find our continuously updated free agency tracker for 2026, featuring a list of every player signed including the length of their new contract.

          Note that the newest deals are on top, denoted by date.

          Ryder Garnsey

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 1/13/26

          Mikie Schlosser

          Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/12/26

          Dylan Molloy

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/12/2026

          Charlie Bertrand

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/12/2026

          Will Mark

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/9/2026

          Nathan Laliberte

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/8/2026

          Eric Malever

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: Champ Series
          Date announced: 1/8/2026

          Jack Koras

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: Champ Series
          Date announced: 1/8/2026

          Cam Wyers

          Signing team: Archers | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 1/8/2026

          Chet Comizio

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/5/2026

          Jon Robbins

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/5/2026

          Connor Cmiel

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 1/5/2026

          Christian Scarpello

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/30/2025

          Liam Byrnes

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/30/2025

          Eli Gobrecht

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/30/2025

          Michael Rexrode

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/29/2025

          Ryan Drenner

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 12/29/2025

          Ryan Cohen

          Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series
          Date announced: 12/23/2025

          Fulton Bayman

          Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series
          Date announced: 12/23/2025

          Lance Madonna

          Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series
          Date announced: 12/23/2025

          Chris Conlin

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/23/2025

          Colin Heacock

          Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/23/2025

          Brett Makar

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 12/22/2025

          Sergio Perkovic

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/22/2025

          Cross Ferrara

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/22/2025

          Tommy Burke

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/22/2025

          BJ Farrare

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 12/22/2025

          Jake Bernhardt

          Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/22/2025

          Zac Tucci

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/19/2025

          Austin Kaut

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/19/2025

          Thomas McConvey

          Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/19/2025

          Alec Stathakis

          Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/19/2025

          Brayden Mayea

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/19/2025

          Bryan Costabile

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/19/2025

          Graydon Hogg

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/18/2025

          Tim Troutner

          Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/18/2025

          Jack Posey

          Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/18/2025

          Chris Fake

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/18/2025

          Jarrod Neumann

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/18/2025

          Xander Dickson

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 12/17/2025

          Connor Kirst

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/17/2025

          Colby Barsz

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/17/2025

          Mikey Boehm

          Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/17/2025

          Brendan Nichtern

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/17/2025

          Gavin Adler

          Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/17/2025

          Cole Williams

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/16/2025

          Chris Aslanian

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/16/2025

          Matthew Whitcher

          Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 12/16/2025

          Owen Grant

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 12/15/2025

          Chris Davis

          Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 12/10/2025

          Troy Reh

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2028
          Date announced: 12/10/2025

          Marcus Holman

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 10/28/2025

          Jack Kielty

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 10/24/2025

          Asher Nolting

          Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 10/17/2025

          Mark Glicini

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 10/17/2025

          Justin Inacio

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026
          Date announced: 10/15/2025

          Ray Dearth

          Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 9/9/2025

          Colin Squires

          Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2027
          Date announced: 9/8/2025