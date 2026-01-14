Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League offseason is well underway, heading into the Championship Series taking place from Feb. 27 to March 8 at the St. James in Springfield, Va.

But while we look ahead to that tournament, the player movement window has also opened, including the massive news of Gavin Adler going from the New York Atlas to the Philadelphia Waterdogs.

Below you will find our continuously updated free agency tracker for 2026, featuring a list of every player signed including the length of their new contract.

Note that the newest deals are on top, denoted by date.

Ryder Garnsey

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 1/13/26

Mikie Schlosser

Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/12/26

Dylan Molloy

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/12/2026

Charlie Bertrand

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/12/2026

Will Mark

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/9/2026

Nathan Laliberte

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/8/2026

Eric Malever

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: Champ Series

Date announced: 1/8/2026

Jack Koras

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: Champ Series

Date announced: 1/8/2026

Cam Wyers

Signing team: Archers | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 1/8/2026

Chet Comizio

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/5/2026

Jon Robbins

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/5/2026

Connor Cmiel

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 1/5/2026

Christian Scarpello

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/30/2025

Liam Byrnes

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/30/2025

Eli Gobrecht

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/30/2025

Michael Rexrode

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/29/2025

Ryan Drenner

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 12/29/2025

Ryan Cohen

Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series

Date announced: 12/23/2025

Fulton Bayman

Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series

Date announced: 12/23/2025

Lance Madonna

Signing team: Outlaws | Signed through: Champ Series

Date announced: 12/23/2025

Chris Conlin

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/23/2025

Colin Heacock

Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/23/2025

Brett Makar

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 12/22/2025

Sergio Perkovic

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/22/2025

Cross Ferrara

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/22/2025

Tommy Burke

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/22/2025

BJ Farrare

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 12/22/2025

Jake Bernhardt

Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/22/2025

Zac Tucci

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/19/2025

Austin Kaut

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/19/2025

Thomas McConvey

Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/19/2025

Alec Stathakis

Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/19/2025

Brayden Mayea

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/19/2025

Bryan Costabile

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/19/2025

Graydon Hogg

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/18/2025

Tim Troutner

Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/18/2025

Jack Posey

Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/18/2025

Chris Fake

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/18/2025

Jarrod Neumann

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/18/2025

Xander Dickson

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 12/17/2025

Connor Kirst

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/17/2025

Colby Barsz

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/17/2025

Mikey Boehm

Signing team: Redwoods | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/17/2025

Brendan Nichtern

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/17/2025

Gavin Adler

Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/17/2025

Cole Williams

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/16/2025

Chris Aslanian

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/16/2025

Matthew Whitcher

Signing team: Waterdogs | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 12/16/2025

Owen Grant

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 12/15/2025

Chris Davis

Signing team: Atlas | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 12/10/2025

Troy Reh

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2028

Date announced: 12/10/2025

Marcus Holman

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 10/28/2025

Jack Kielty

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 10/24/2025

Asher Nolting

Signing team: Cannons | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 10/17/2025

Mark Glicini

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 10/17/2025

Justin Inacio

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2026

Date announced: 10/15/2025

Ray Dearth

Signing team: Chaos | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 9/9/2025

Colin Squires

Signing team: Whipsnakes | Signed through: 2027

Date announced: 9/8/2025