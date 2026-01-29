2026 Championship Series rosters revealed for PLL, WLL

The Premier Lacrosse League announced the rosters for the 2026 Championship Series, featuring players from the California Redwoods, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws and New York Atlas.
The rosters for the Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series have also been revealed, featuring players for the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charm and New York Charging.
Both the PLL and WLL teams will compete from Feb. 27 through March 8 at the St. James in Springfield, Va., in the Sixes format. This is the same format that will be used when lacrosse returns to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
All games will be available on the ESPN App and in the streaming hubs for the PLL and WLL.
Here's a look at each team's roster:
PLL ROSTERS
California Redwoods
Return of the Redwoods 🐻🌲— California Redwoods (@PLLRedwoods) January 29, 2026
Our 2026 Championship Series roster! pic.twitter.com/vNMT59XftF
Carolina Chaos
ready to cause chaos ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TYGExVDR7I— Carolina Chaos (@PLLChaos) January 29, 2026
Denver Outlaws
Champ Series 'Laws 🤠🏆⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4h3TRRZZRR— Denver Outlaws (@DenverOutlaws) January 29, 2026
New York Atlas
The squad is set for the 2026 Championship Series 🙂↕️— New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) January 29, 2026
Kicking off February 27th! pic.twitter.com/uRzGvzg0Vx
WLL ROSTERS
Boston Guard
Defending our Title 🏆— Boston Guard (@wllguard) January 29, 2026
Our official @Lexus Championship Series roster! pic.twitter.com/ZLDlt1511g
California Palms
Palms are UP! 🌴— California Palms (@wllpalms) January 29, 2026
The California Palms roster for the 2026 @Lexus Championship Series! pic.twitter.com/q0JbW9E45e
Maryland Charm
Whole lotta Charm on this roster 😏✨— Maryland Charm (@wllcharm) January 29, 2026
Our @Lexus Championship Series roster! pic.twitter.com/mV4ZH1BBa0
New York Charging
Charging to The St James ⚡️— New York Charging (@wllcharging) January 29, 2026
Our 2026 @Lexus Championship Series roster is set. pic.twitter.com/6uu577YZFv