          2026 Championship Series rosters revealed for PLL, WLL

          Romar Dennis will be looking to make some noise for the Redwoods at the 2026 Lexus Championship Series. Courtesy of the PLL
          • ESPN staffJan 29, 2026, 05:26 PM

          The Premier Lacrosse League announced the rosters for the 2026 Championship Series, featuring players from the California Redwoods, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws and New York Atlas.

          The rosters for the Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series have also been revealed, featuring players for the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charm and New York Charging.

          Both the PLL and WLL teams will compete from Feb. 27 through March 8 at the St. James in Springfield, Va., in the Sixes format. This is the same format that will be used when lacrosse returns to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

          All games will be available on the ESPN App and in the streaming hubs for the PLL and WLL.

          Here's a look at each team's roster:

          PLL ROSTERS

          California Redwoods

          Carolina Chaos

          Denver Outlaws

          New York Atlas

          WLL ROSTERS

          Boston Guard

          California Palms

          Maryland Charm

          New York Charging