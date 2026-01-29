2026 Championship Series rosters revealed for PLL, WLL

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier Lacrosse League announced the rosters for the 2026 Championship Series, featuring players from the California Redwoods, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws and New York Atlas.

The rosters for the Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series have also been revealed, featuring players for the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charm and New York Charging.

Both the PLL and WLL teams will compete from Feb. 27 through March 8 at the St. James in Springfield, Va., in the Sixes format. This is the same format that will be used when lacrosse returns to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

All games will be available on the ESPN App and in the streaming hubs for the PLL and WLL.

Here's a look at each team's roster:

PLL ROSTERS

California Redwoods

Carolina Chaos

Denver Outlaws

New York Atlas

WLL ROSTERS

Boston Guard

California Palms

Maryland Charm

New York Charging