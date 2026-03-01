McAdory scores five goals as Redwoods rout Outlaws in PLL Championship Series

Open Extended Reactions

Andrew McAdory scored five goals to power the California Redwoods to a 26-14 victory over the Denver Outlaws on Saturday in Springfield, Virginia, to win their first game in the PLL Championship Series.

Romar Dennis finished with six points, including two 2-point goals, and Dylan Malloy contributed five points, also connecting on a pair of 2-pointers, for the Redwoods (1-0). Aidan Dinenza added six points, Mikey Boehm scored five points and Brian Tevlin tallied a hat trick. Matt Knote made 13 saves.

Zach Geddes finished with a hat trick, scoring all three of his goals in the first quarter, for the Outlaws (1-1). Jack Van Overbeck scored three points, highlighted by a 2-point goal, and Graham Bundy also added a 2-point goal. Dylan Gergar, Greg Weill, Jack Gray and Lance Madonna each contributed one goal. After combining for 18 points in a win the previous night, Justin Anderson and Fulton Bayman were held to just one combined assist and zero goals.

Denver started the game strong, building a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes. However, California quickly found its rhythm, responding with a 7-1 run to seize control. The Redwoods led 16-8 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half. The Outlaws struggled with execution, committing 17 turnovers in the game. Denver goaltender Owen McElroy faced 54 shots.

Up next: The California Redwoods face the Carolina Chaos on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, and the Denver Outlaws face the Carolina Chaos on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

