Atlas rally from five-goal deficit to edge Chaos

Kyle Jackson scored the game-winning goal on a rebound with 28 seconds remaining to cap a second-half comeback, helping the New York Atlas defeat the Carolina Chaos 25-24 on Saturday at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia.

Matt Traynor powered the Atlas (1-1) with eight goals and three assists. Jackson finished with five goals and four assists. Eric Moliver and Chris Camisio each scored two goals, while Brian Costabile also scored twice, including the goal that tied the score at 20 early in the fourth quarter. Goaltender Will Mark recovered from a difficult start and a brief injury exit to make 14 saves, including 13 after the first quarter.

In their PLL Championship Series debut, Charlie Bertrand led the Chaos (0-1) with six goals and one assist. Shane Knobloch also had a seven-point night, while Ross Scott scored four goals, including back-to-back tallies in the final two minutes to tie the score at 24. Christian Scarpello added a goal and an assist. Goalie Austin Coutt made 11 saves and assisted on a two-point goal by Sergio Perkovic, who finished with three points.

Carolina built leads of 6-1 in the first quarter and 15-10 midway through the third. New York had a man advantage to start the fourth and capitalized by scoring three unanswered goals to take its first lead at 21-20. However, Scott's two goals knotted the score at 24 before the final sequence, when Coutt saved a shot from Miles Jones, but Jackson collected the rebound at the crease and scored the winner.

Up next: The Denver Outlaws will meet the Chaos at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The California Redwoods will play the Atlas on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Both contests will be broadcast on ESPN+.

