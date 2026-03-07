Michael Boehm's overtime winner lifts Redwoods past Atlas 23-22

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Boehm scored his sixth goal of the game with seven seconds left in overtime to give the California Redwoods a dramatic 23-22 victory over the New York Atlas in a back-and-forth Championship Series contest on Friday.

Boehm finished with a game-high 10 points, adding four assists to his six goals for the victorious Redwoods (3-0). The offense was also powered by Andrew McAdorey, who scored seven goals and had one assist, and Aidan Danenza, who contributed five goals and two assists. Goaltender Matt Knote made 14 saves in the win, which clinched the top seed and a bye into the championship game for California.

New York (1-2) was eliminated from semifinal contention with the loss despite a heroic effort from Bryan Costabile, who led the Atlas with eight goals and an assist. Matt Traynor scored six goals, while Myles Jones added three goals, including a 2-pointer, and two assists. Goalie Will Mark stood tall in the cage, recording 19 saves for the Atlas.

The Atlas controlled the game for long stretches, leading for most of the contest. They built a lead that grew to five points in the third quarter before the Redwoods mounted a furious comeback. California took its first lead of the night, 19-18, with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a goal from Boehm. Costabile provided an immediate answer for New York, scoring with nine seconds remaining to send the game into a wild overtime period.

The extra frame saw the teams trade goals, with the Atlas building a two-goal advantage before the Redwoods rallied to tie the game at 22-22. The game was tied when Boehm took a pass from Dylan Molloy and found the back of the net for the winner. The Atlas played the end of the game down to players due to injuries to Chet Comizio and Tyler Carpenter.

