Williams' late goal lifts Chaos past Outlaws in semifinal thriller

Cole Williams scored with 47 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Carolina Chaos to a dramatic 23-22 victory over the Denver Outlaws in a PLL Championship Series semifinal thriller on Saturday at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia.

Shane Knobloch powered the Chaos offense, finishing with three goals, including two from 2-point range, and two assists.

Williams finished with four goals and an assist for the Chaos (2-2), who advanced to the championship game. The offensive effort was widespread for Carolina, with Charlie Bertrand contributing two goals and two assists, and Sergio Perkovic adding three goals, one of which was a 2-pointer. Ross Scott and Jackson Eicher each found the net twice. In goal, Austin Kaut recorded six saves to secure the win.

The Outlaws (1-3) received a balanced scoring attack in the narrow loss. Fulton Bayman paced the team with three goals and two assists, while Ryan Tierney and Lance Madonna each netted four goals. Justin Anderson also had a multipoint game with two goals, including one 2-pointer, and two assists, while goaltender Logan McNaney made 11 saves.

The contest was a back-and-forth battle throughout, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Denver held a slim 17-16 advantage heading into the final quarter before the teams traded goals down the stretch. Tied at 22, Williams took over, driving to the cage for the go-ahead score. The Outlaws had one last opportunity after a late Carolina turnover. McNaney carried the ball over the midfield line looking to create a final play, but his pass was broken up, and the Chaos ran out the clock to seal their trip to the final.

Up next: Carolina faces the California Redwoods on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

