How to watch 2026 PLL/WLL opening weekend on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season kicks off this weekend in Salt Lake City, with all games available in the ESPN App. The defending champion New York Atlas headline the action with a showdown against the Carolina Chaos.

The Women's Lacrosse League opens its 2026 campaign on May 16 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, with a rematch of the 2025 Championship Series final between New York Charging and the defending champion Boston Guard. The game will be available in the ESPN App and on Disney+.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the opening weekends of the 2026 PLL and WLL seasons:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

May 8

8 p.m.: California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers

10:30 p.m.: New York Atlas vs. Carolina Chaos

May 9

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

7 p.m.: Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers on ESPN2

May 15

6 p.m.: Carolina Chaos vs. Boston Cannons

8:30 p.m.: New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

May 16

1 p.m.: California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws

5:30 p.m.: New York Charging vs. Boston Guard (WLL)

8 p.m.: Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL and WLL streaming hubs.

More on ESPN's coverage of the 2026 PLL and WLL seasons

ESPN will broadcast both seasons in their entirety, including 19 games airing across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. All games will be streamed in the ESPN App.

How can fans access more PLL and WLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest offseason signings, scores, standings and more.