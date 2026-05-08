PLL 2026 season preview: Top stats, players, storylines

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season begins this weekend, with two games on Friday and two more on Saturday.

But that's just Week 1.

Can the New York Atlas repeat as champions? Or will a revamped Denver Outlaws squad take their place? And how will the Carolina Chaos' win in the Championship Series impact their campaign outdoors?

Here's a snapshot of each team heading into the season, including key players, stats and storylines to watch.

As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

Eastern Conference

Boston Cannons

2025 record: 4-6

Head coach: Brian Holman

Assistants: Will Manny, Aaron Verardi

Coaching fellow: Todd MacFarlane

Leading scorer in 2025: Asher Nolting (36 points)

Key question for 2026: Nolting was left off the 2025 Top 50 rankings list (as voted on by players). How will that motivate him this season?

Week 1 schedule: Bye week

Maryland Whipsnakes

2025 record: 4-6

Head coach: Jim Stagnitta

Assistants: Brian Voelker, Drew Snider

Coaching fellow: Mike Murphy

Leading scorer in 2025: TJ Malone (33 points)

Key question for 2026: Will the Whipsnakes get enough scoring from the midfield to seriously contend?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Waterdogs | May 9, 4:30 p.m.

New York Atlas

2025 record: 7-3

Head coach: Mike Pressler

Assistants: Kevin Cassese, Kyle Sweeney

Coaching fellow: Scott Urick

Leading scorer in 2025: Connor Shellenberger (46 points)

Key question for 2026: What will the defending champs look like without Gavin Adler and Michael Grace?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Chaos | May 8, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Waterdogs

2025 record: 4-6

Head coach: Bill Tierney

Assistants: Dylan Sheridan, Louie Dedonatis

Coaching fellow: Eric Law

Leading scorer in 2025: Michael Sowers (41 points)

Key question for 2026: How will the Waterdogs feed all of their offensive options?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Whipsnakes | May 9, 4:30 p.m.

Western Conference

California Redwoods

2025 record: 5-5

Head coach: Anthony Kelly

Assistants: Chris Collins, Chris Bocklett

Coaching fellow: Brendan Mundorf

Leading scorer in 2025: Chris Kavanagh (37 points)

Key question for 2026: After leveling up in 2025, can the Redwoods make another leap in 2026?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Archers | May 8, 8 p.m.

Carolina Chaos

2025 record: 5-5

Head coach: Steven Brooks

Assistants: PT Ricci, Matt Mackrides

Coaching fellow: Jack Runkel

Leading scorer in 2025: Jackson Eicher (28 points)

Key question for 2026: After winning the Championship Series this March, how do the Chaos carry that momentum forward?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Atlas, May 8, 10:30 p.m.

play 0:23 Carolina Chaos celebrate winning PLL Championship Series The Carolina Chaos earn a 24-16 win over the California Redwoods to win the PLL Championship Series.

Denver Outlaws

2025 record: 7-3

Head coach: Tim Soudan

Assistants: Jacques Monte, Jeremy Boltus

Coaching fellow: Jordan Stevens

Leading scorer in 2025: Pat Kavanagh (37 points)

Key question for 2026: After a loss in the championship game last fall, how much better can this group get?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Archers | May 9, 7 p.m.

Utah Archers

2025 record: 4-6

Head coach: Chris Bates

Assistants: Tony Resch, Brian Kavanagh

Coaching fellow: Rob Forster

Leading scorer in 2025: Sam King (24 points)

Key question for 2026: With No. 1 pick Aidan Maguire in the mix, will the four-SSDM lineup bring the Archers back to contention?

Week 1 schedule: vs. Redwoods | May 8, 8 p.m. | vs. Outlaws | May 9, 7 p.m.