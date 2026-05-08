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          PLL 2026 season preview: Top stats, players, storylines

          Illustration by ESPN
          • ESPN staffMay 8, 2026, 12:00 PM

          The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season begins this weekend, with two games on Friday and two more on Saturday.

          But that's just Week 1.

          Can the New York Atlas repeat as champions? Or will a revamped Denver Outlaws squad take their place? And how will the Carolina Chaos' win in the Championship Series impact their campaign outdoors?

          Here's a snapshot of each team heading into the season, including key players, stats and storylines to watch.

          As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

          Eastern Conference

          Boston Cannons

          2025 record: 4-6

          Head coach: Brian Holman
          Assistants: Will Manny, Aaron Verardi
          Coaching fellow: Todd MacFarlane

          Leading scorer in 2025: Asher Nolting (36 points)

          Key question for 2026: Nolting was left off the 2025 Top 50 rankings list (as voted on by players). How will that motivate him this season?

          Week 1 schedule: Bye week

          Maryland Whipsnakes

          2025 record: 4-6

          Head coach: Jim Stagnitta
          Assistants: Brian Voelker, Drew Snider
          Coaching fellow: Mike Murphy

          Leading scorer in 2025: TJ Malone (33 points)

          Key question for 2026: Will the Whipsnakes get enough scoring from the midfield to seriously contend?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Waterdogs | May 9, 4:30 p.m.

          New York Atlas

          2025 record: 7-3

          Head coach: Mike Pressler
          Assistants: Kevin Cassese, Kyle Sweeney
          Coaching fellow: Scott Urick

          Leading scorer in 2025: Connor Shellenberger (46 points)

          Key question for 2026: What will the defending champs look like without Gavin Adler and Michael Grace?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Chaos | May 8, 10:30 p.m.

          Philadelphia Waterdogs

          2025 record: 4-6

          Head coach: Bill Tierney
          Assistants: Dylan Sheridan, Louie Dedonatis
          Coaching fellow: Eric Law

          Leading scorer in 2025: Michael Sowers (41 points)

          Key question for 2026: How will the Waterdogs feed all of their offensive options?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Whipsnakes | May 9, 4:30 p.m.

          Western Conference

          California Redwoods

          2025 record: 5-5

          Head coach: Anthony Kelly
          Assistants: Chris Collins, Chris Bocklett
          Coaching fellow: Brendan Mundorf

          Leading scorer in 2025: Chris Kavanagh (37 points)

          Key question for 2026: After leveling up in 2025, can the Redwoods make another leap in 2026?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Archers | May 8, 8 p.m.

          Carolina Chaos

          2025 record: 5-5

          Head coach: Steven Brooks
          Assistants: PT Ricci, Matt Mackrides
          Coaching fellow: Jack Runkel

          Leading scorer in 2025: Jackson Eicher (28 points)

          Key question for 2026: After winning the Championship Series this March, how do the Chaos carry that momentum forward?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Atlas, May 8, 10:30 p.m.

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          0:23
          Carolina Chaos celebrate winning PLL Championship Series

          The Carolina Chaos earn a 24-16 win over the California Redwoods to win the PLL Championship Series.

          Denver Outlaws

          2025 record: 7-3

          Head coach: Tim Soudan
          Assistants: Jacques Monte, Jeremy Boltus
          Coaching fellow: Jordan Stevens

          Leading scorer in 2025: Pat Kavanagh (37 points)

          Key question for 2026: After a loss in the championship game last fall, how much better can this group get?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Archers | May 9, 7 p.m.

          Utah Archers

          2025 record: 4-6

          Head coach: Chris Bates
          Assistants: Tony Resch, Brian Kavanagh
          Coaching fellow: Rob Forster

          Leading scorer in 2025: Sam King (24 points)

          Key question for 2026: With No. 1 pick Aidan Maguire in the mix, will the four-SSDM lineup bring the Archers back to contention?

          Week 1 schedule: vs. Redwoods | May 8, 8 p.m. | vs. Outlaws | May 9, 7 p.m.

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          1:57
          Archers take Aidan Maguire with the 1st pick

          The Utah Archers select Duke's Aidan Maguire with the first pick in the PLL draft.