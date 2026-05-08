PLL 2026 season preview: Top stats, players, storylines

The 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season begins this weekend, with two games on Friday and two more on Saturday.
But that's just Week 1.
Can the New York Atlas repeat as champions? Or will a revamped Denver Outlaws squad take their place? And how will the Carolina Chaos' win in the Championship Series impact their campaign outdoors?
Here's a snapshot of each team heading into the season, including key players, stats and storylines to watch.
As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.
Eastern Conference
Boston Cannons
2025 record: 4-6
Head coach: Brian Holman
Assistants: Will Manny, Aaron Verardi
Coaching fellow: Todd MacFarlane
Leading scorer in 2025: Asher Nolting (36 points)
Key question for 2026: Nolting was left off the 2025 Top 50 rankings list (as voted on by players). How will that motivate him this season?
Week 1 schedule: Bye week
Maryland Whipsnakes
2025 record: 4-6
Head coach: Jim Stagnitta
Assistants: Brian Voelker, Drew Snider
Coaching fellow: Mike Murphy
Leading scorer in 2025: TJ Malone (33 points)
Key question for 2026: Will the Whipsnakes get enough scoring from the midfield to seriously contend?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Waterdogs | May 9, 4:30 p.m.
New York Atlas
2025 record: 7-3
Head coach: Mike Pressler
Assistants: Kevin Cassese, Kyle Sweeney
Coaching fellow: Scott Urick
Leading scorer in 2025: Connor Shellenberger (46 points)
Key question for 2026: What will the defending champs look like without Gavin Adler and Michael Grace?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Chaos | May 8, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Waterdogs
2025 record: 4-6
Head coach: Bill Tierney
Assistants: Dylan Sheridan, Louie Dedonatis
Coaching fellow: Eric Law
Leading scorer in 2025: Michael Sowers (41 points)
Key question for 2026: How will the Waterdogs feed all of their offensive options?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Whipsnakes | May 9, 4:30 p.m.
Western Conference
California Redwoods
2025 record: 5-5
Head coach: Anthony Kelly
Assistants: Chris Collins, Chris Bocklett
Coaching fellow: Brendan Mundorf
Leading scorer in 2025: Chris Kavanagh (37 points)
Key question for 2026: After leveling up in 2025, can the Redwoods make another leap in 2026?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Archers | May 8, 8 p.m.
Carolina Chaos
2025 record: 5-5
Head coach: Steven Brooks
Assistants: PT Ricci, Matt Mackrides
Coaching fellow: Jack Runkel
Leading scorer in 2025: Jackson Eicher (28 points)
Key question for 2026: After winning the Championship Series this March, how do the Chaos carry that momentum forward?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Atlas, May 8, 10:30 p.m.
The Carolina Chaos earn a 24-16 win over the California Redwoods to win the PLL Championship Series.
Denver Outlaws
2025 record: 7-3
Head coach: Tim Soudan
Assistants: Jacques Monte, Jeremy Boltus
Coaching fellow: Jordan Stevens
Leading scorer in 2025: Pat Kavanagh (37 points)
Key question for 2026: After a loss in the championship game last fall, how much better can this group get?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Archers | May 9, 7 p.m.
Utah Archers
2025 record: 4-6
Head coach: Chris Bates
Assistants: Tony Resch, Brian Kavanagh
Coaching fellow: Rob Forster
Leading scorer in 2025: Sam King (24 points)
Key question for 2026: With No. 1 pick Aidan Maguire in the mix, will the four-SSDM lineup bring the Archers back to contention?
Week 1 schedule: vs. Redwoods | May 8, 8 p.m. | vs. Outlaws | May 9, 7 p.m.
The Utah Archers select Duke's Aidan Maguire with the first pick in the PLL draft.