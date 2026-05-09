Redwoods defeat Archers 9-5 in season opener behind Boehm's 5 points

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Michael Boehm scored three goals and had two assists to lead the California Redwoods to a 9-5 victory over the Utah Archers in the Premier Lacrosse League season opener Friday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Boehm, who recorded a hat trick in the first half, was the catalyst for a Redwoods offense that built a commanding lead and never looked back. California jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first quarter and used a six-goal run spanning the first and second quarters to build a 7-1 advantage. Dylan Molloy contributed two goals and an assist, and Andrew McAdorey also found the net twice for the Redwoods (1-0). In his debut with the team, goaltender Dillon Ward made 12 saves to secure the win. A goal-line save in the fourth quarter led to a successful coach's challenge, overturning what would have been an Archers goal.

The Archers (0-1) struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the stout Redwoods defense. Utah had five different goal scorers, with Mac O'Keefe, Ryan Stines, Connor Fields, Sam King and CK Giancola each tallying one goal. O'Keefe and Stines, a rookie playing in his collegiate home state, each added an assist. In goal, Nick Washuta made 13 saves.

Up next: Utah hosts Denver at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. California visits Denver at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on May 16 at 1 p.m.

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