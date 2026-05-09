Anderson (7 points) leads Atlas past Chaos in opener

Open Extended Reactions

Levi Anderson scored a game-high seven points, including a pair of 2-point goals, to lead the defending champion New York Atlas to a 16-12 victory over the host Carolina Chaos in the PLL season opener for both teams on Friday night at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

The Atlas (1-0) received a balanced offensive effort to support Anderson's performance. Bryan Costabile tallied six points on four 1-point goals and a 2-point goal. Xander Dickson recorded a hat trick with three goals, while Connor Shellenberger had a team-high three assists. Liam Entenmann stopped 18 shots.

Brendan Nichtern recorded three points on two goals and an assist for the Chaos (0-1). Jackson Eicher, Chris Aslanian and Ross Scott each found the back of the net twice. Goaltender Austin Kaut made 15 saves.

The game was a tale of momentum swings. After a tight first quarter ended in a 2-2 tie, New York exploded for seven points in the second frame to build a 9-4 halftime lead. However, Carolina stormed back in the third, scoring five unanswered goals to tie the score at 9.

The Atlas regained their composure, and Anderson's second 2-point goal of the night with 2:33 left capped the victory.

Up next: Carolina will meet Boston at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. New York will face Maryland at 8:30 p.m. ET at the same venue.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.