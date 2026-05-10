Waterdogs hold off Whipsnakes to win season opener

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Waterdogs withstood a fourth-quarter rally from the host Maryland Whipsnakes to secure a 16-14 victory in their season opener Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Michael Sowers powered the Waterdogs (1-0) with three goals and two assists, co-leading all scorers with five points. The Philadelphia offense exploded in the second quarter after being shut out in the first. Connor Kelly scored two 2-point goals, and Jack Hannah added two goals and two assists. Goalie Matt DeLuca turned away 15 shots to preserve the win. Jake Taylor scored the final goal for Philadelphia with 4:32 remaining to halt Maryland's comeback.

For the Whipsnakes (0-1), Matt Brandau matched Sowers with a game-high five points on four goals and one assist. Maryland jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, with Aidan Carroll scoring the first two goals of the game. Carroll finished with two goals and two assists.

The game was a tale of momentum swings. After Maryland's strong start, Philadelphia erupted for nine points in the second quarter to take a 9-6 lead into halftime. The Waterdogs extended that lead to 15-9 entering the final frame, thanks in large part to Kelly's long-range shooting. However, the Whipsnakes stormed back in the fourth, fueled by a 2-point goal from Brad Smith and a goal from TJ Malone, cutting the deficit to 15-14 before Taylor's late tally sealed the outcome.

Up next: Maryland plays New York at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia takes on Boston at the same venue on May 16 at 8 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.