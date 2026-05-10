Fields, King each post 4 points as Archers top Outlaws

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Connor Fields and Sam King each tallied four points to lead the Utah Archers to a 10-7 victory over the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Fields scored all three of his goals in a dynamic first quarter and added an assist for the Archers (1-1). King contributed two goals and two assists, while rookie Ryan Stines added a goal and two assists. CK Giancola also found the net twice for Utah, and goalie Nick Washuta made 10 saves in the win.

For the Outlaws (0-1), Brennan O'Neill led the offense with a two-point goal and an assist. Jared Bernhardt finished with two goals and an assist, and Logan Wisnauskas scored two goals. Goalie Logan McNaney recorded 10 saves for Denver.

The first quarter featured multiple lead changes and ended with Utah ahead 4-3, thanks to Fields' hat trick. The Archers extended their lead in the second, scoring three of the quarter's four goals to build a 7-4 advantage by halftime. Denver fought back in the third, with O'Neill's two-point goal on a power play at the 10:36 mark cutting the deficit to 9-7. However, Utah's defense held strong in the final period, shutting out the Outlaws. Giancola's goal at the 5:05 mark of the fourth was the period's only score, sealing the victory for the Archers.

Up next: The Outlaws play the California Redwoods on May 16 at 1 p.m. ET at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The Utah Archers visit the Maryland Whipsnakes on May 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

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