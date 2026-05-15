PLL/WLL Week 2 preview: Schedule, key players, stats, storylines

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Week 2 of the 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season is upon us, with the action taking place on Friday and Saturday at Centreville Bank Stadium in Rhode Island.

Four PLL games are spread out on Friday and Saturday, with the Boston Cannons playing one game each day. This is also the first weekend of the WLL season, as the New York Charging take on the Boston Guard.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

PLL home | Standings

Carolina Chaos vs. Boston Cannons

Friday, 6 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Chaos: A Owen Hiltz out (unavailable to travel), M JJ Sillstrop IR (right knee)

Cannons: M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list)

Chaos

Who will start in goal? Blaze Riorden missed Week 1 as he and his wife welcomed the couple's first daughter. Alex Kaut made 15 saves in his place.

Brendan Nichtern led the Chaos with three points in Week 1, while Championship Series Golden Stick award winner Shane Knobloch had just one point on 1-of-6 shooting.

Cannons

Friday's game will be the professional debut of No. 2 overall pick Mikey Weisshaar, the Towson product who played attack in college but may shift to midfield as a pro.

What will Year 2 bring for Coulter Mackesy? The No. 4 overall pick in 2025, Mackesy will have increased opportunity now that Will Manny has retired (and joined the Cannons' coaching staff).

New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Atlas: M Hugh Kelleher out (unavailable to travel), LSM Michael Grace out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Danny Logan out (PUP list), A Jeff Teat out (PUP list), FO Trevor Baptiste out (PUP list)

Whipsnakes: FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), G Shun Ito out (unavailable to travel), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), LSM Colin Squires out (PUP list), SSDM Payton Rezanka out (PUP list)

Atlas

Levi Anderson was traded from the Whipsnakes to the Atlas this offseason, and this will be his first game against his former team. He had seven points in his debut for New York in Week 1.

This is Kevin Cassese's first season as New York's offensive coordinator. How will his offense continue to develop as the season goes along?

Whipsnakes

Faceoff man Joe Nardella is expected to miss the entire 2026 season, and the Whips went 10-for-28 at the faceoff stripe in Week 1. What changes can they make to adapt?

Another key player missing from the lineup is long-stick midfielder Colin Squires. "With any team, any time you lose somebody that plays a lot or starts or is a good player, it's tough, but that's kind of the nature of sports," Whipsnakes defensive coordinator Brian Voelker said.

California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Redwoods: M Sam English out (unavailable to travel), Chris Kavanagh out (PUP list), A Ryder Garnsey out (unavailable to travel), G Chayse Ierlan out (unavailable to travel), A Wes Berg out (PUP list)

Outlaws: M Nolan Byrne out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Ryan Terefenko out (unavailable to travel), A Pat Kavanagh out (PUP list)

Redwoods

Dillon Ward is a two-time champion (2018 with the Outlaws and 2022 with the Waterdogs), and was acquired by the Redwoods this offseason to help stabilize their goaltending.

"When you can add a guy that expects to win and knows how to win, it strengthens our room significantly," head coach Anthony Kelly said. "When you add a guy who's been there and done that, to have a voice from a player who knows what it takes, that's important. We have coaches in the room that have won championships, and they can listen to us, but a different tone gets set when you have a guy strapping up next to you that knows what it takes."

Outlaws

Mike Manley is in his 15th season, and the oldest player in the PLL (37). He recently went through a power vinyasa class with Outlaws teammate Jake Piseno, who is 13 years his junior.

"You listen to other professional athletes talk about how they take care of their body and things they do for their body," said Manley, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. "I end up having to spend more money just taking care of my body, but it's really important. This is really important to me. And I would do it over and over again."

New York Charging vs. Boston Guard

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET

Charging

Izzy Scane is the superstar for New York, as she is a two-time Tewaaraton Award winner as college lacrosse's top player (2023, 2024). She holds the record for career goals in NCAA lacrosse, with 376.

Delaney Sweitzer will see a familiar face on the opposite team this weekend -- her twin sister Savannah, who is a midfielder for Boston.

Guard

Boston is led by Charlotte North, who won the Tewaaraton Award in 2021 and 2022. She finished her NCAA career with 358 goals.

The Guard drafted goaltender Shea Dolce with the No. 2 overall pick, and added her Boston College teammate Shea Baker in the second round.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Waterdogs: A Silas Richmond out (unavailable to travel), LSM Brendan Staub out (unavailable to travel), A CJ Kirst out (unavailable to travel), FO Alec Stathakis out (PUP list), M Casey Wilson out (unavailable to travel)

Cannons: M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list)

Waterdogs

The biggest free agent signing of the offseason was the Waterdogs landing Gavin Adler. The reigning Dave Pietramala Defender of the Year will likely match up against Boston's Asher Nolting in this game.

Zed Williams has changed his uniform number to No. 43 this season in honor of his step son, Noah Snyder, who tragically died in a car accident this past September.

Cannons

Boston has won seven of the last 12 matchups between these two rivals, including the 2024 Championship Series title game, with Matt Kavanagh scoring the game-winning goal in OT.