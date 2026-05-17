Holman scores four goals as Cannons rout Waterdogs

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Marcus Holman scored four goals and added two assists, and goaltender Colin Kirst made 16 saves to lead the host Boston Cannons to a 19-5 victory over the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Saturday at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The Cannons (1-1) received a major boost from Brian Kelly, who finished with three goals and two assists. Matt Campbell contributed four points, including a 2-point goal, while Coulter Mackesy also connected on a 2-pointer as part of a three-point night. Mic Kelly added two goals and an assist.

Connor Kelly provided a spark with a 2-point goal, and Jake Taylor chipped in a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (1-1). Michael Sowers finished with two assists, while Kieran McArdle and Thomas McConvey each scored once.

Boston bounced back after losing to the Carolina Chaos on Friday. Holman tied Casey Powell for sixth on the all-time points list. The Cannons jumped out to a 10-1 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Up next: Boston visits Maryland on May 29 at 6 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will face Carolina at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore on May 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

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