PLL/WLL Week 3 preview: Schedule, key players, stats, storylines

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Week 3 of the 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season is upon us, with the action taking place on Friday and Saturday at Ridley Athletic Complex -- home of Loyola University Maryland lacrosse in Baltimore.

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Four PLL games are spread out on Friday and Saturday, with the Maryland Whipsnakes playing one game each day. The WLL will also be back in action, as the California Palms square off against the Maryland Charm.

This weekend will include a rematch of the 2025 championship game between the New York Atlas and Denver Outlaws (1 p.m. Saturday, ABC).

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

PLL home | Standings

Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Friday, 6 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Cannons: D Hunter Smith out (PUP list), FO Andrew McMeekin out (PUP list), M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list)

Whipsnakes: G Shun Ito out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Joe Juengerkes questionable (left wrist), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), SSDM Payton Rezanka out (PUP list), FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), A Rob Pannell questionable (back), LSM Colin Squires out (PUP list)

Cannons

What is the status of Asher Nolting? He was an MVP finalist in both 2023 and 2024, but had a down year in 2025, and committed five turnovers in the season opener. Then, he was a healthy scratch in Week 2.

Brian Kelly was the player inserted into the lineup in Nolting's place. After not playing at all in 2025, he committed himself to improving last offseason -- as detailed in this feature by Noel D'Amico -- and the results have paid off.

Whipsnakes

This will be the pro debut of 2026 No. 3 overall pick Joey Spallina, who has been around pro lacrosse since he was in grade school on Long Island. Spallina set the career points record for Long Island high schools (501), wore the legendary No. 22 at Syracuse, and brought them to NCAA Championship Weekend twice. What can he do against PLL pros?

On the other end of the experience spectrum, Rob Pannell is chasing down the all-time points record. He is currently third, with 640, behind John Grant Jr. (643) and Paul Rabil (657).

California Palms vs. Maryland Charm

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Palms

Marie McCool -- who was one of two college players on the 2017 U.S. national team that won gold in England -- will make her WLL debut in this contest.

Kate Detwiler played her college lacrosse at Loyola from 2019-23, and along with brother Peter (Carolina Chaos), they will become the second brother/sister duo to play in the same weekend of PLL/WLL action.

Charm

This will be the WLL debut of Sam Apuzzo, who was the No. 1 pick in the WLL supplemental draft this offseason. The 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner at Boston College, Apuzzo will be a key player to watch in this game.

Charm attacker Alex Holman is poised to play in her first WLL game since she and husband Marcus (of the Boston Cannons) welcomed their first son, Marcus Tiger Holman, on Oct. 24.

New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Note: Game also broadcast on ABC.

Injury report:

Atlas: A Jeff Teat out (PUP list), LSM Michael Grace out (unavailable to travel)

Outlaws: M Nolan Byrne out (unavailable to travel), M Jack Taylor out (evaluation list), M Mikie Schlosser out (right calf strain)

Atlas

If Pat Kavanagh is activated off of the PUP list in time for this game, who will the Atlas use to contain him? Last season, it was Gavin Adler, but the defenseman signed with the Waterdogs in the offseason.

Jeff Teat -- one of the key members of the Atlas attack -- will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, which presents a significant lineup hole for the defending champs.

Outlaws

Where will Jared Bernhardt play? He was an All-Pro midfielder last season, but began the 2026 campaign on attack while Pat Kavanagh was out. Will he stick there now that Kavanagh is back, or shift to his old position?

Denver looks a lot different than the squad New York faced in the championship, including adding Ben Randall via trade and moving up in the draft to select Evan Plunkett (Army).

Utah Archers vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Archers: D Will Schaller out (PUP list), LSM Tommy Stull out (right shoulder), A Gannon Matthews out (PUP list), M Grant Ament out (PUP list), A Matt Moore injured reserve (right hip), M Tom Schreiber injured reserve (right knee)

Whipsnakes: G Shun Ito out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Joe Juengerkes questionable (left wrist), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), SSDM Payton Rezanka out (PUP list), FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), A Rob Pannell questionable (back), LSM Colin Squires out (PUP list)

Archers

This weekend will be the pro debut of 2026 No. 1 overall pick Aidan Maguire, joining a stacked defensive midfield group for Utah. He'll be in rotation with Beau Pederson, Piper Bond and Connor Maher.

This will be the season debut for goaltender Brett Dobson. The MVP of the indoor NLL this past season, Dobson is a game-changer in the crease.

Whipsnakes

Matt Rambo holds the PLL single-game assist record, with eight, which was set back on Aug. 2, 2020 against the Archers. Could we see something similar this weekend?

How will Joey Spallina (picked third overall) do against the team that passed on him in the 2026 draft?

Carolina Chaos vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

Injury report:

Chaos: M Charlie Bertrand out, M JJ Sillstrop injured reserve (right knee)

Waterdogs: M Kyle Lewis out (evaluation list), A Matt Collison out (unavailable to travel), A Silas Richmond out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Dylan Hess injured reserve (right knee), FO Alec Stathakis out (PUP list)

Chaos

The past several days have been a whirlwind for Chad Palumbo. His Princeton Tigers won two games over Memorial Day weekend to claim the NCAA title; on Tuesday, he graduated from Princeton; on Friday, he's having his first practice with the Chaos, and on Saturday he'll make his PLL debut.

Waterdogs

Fresh off an appearance in the NCAA championship game for Notre Dame, Josh Yago will make his PLL debut. Yago graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2025 (before suiting up as a grad student for Notre Dame), and is currently a second lieutenant in the Space Force.

This weekend will also be the season debut for CJ Kirst. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Kirst injected substantial offense into the Waterdogs' lineup down the stretch, with 14 goals and six assists in his final four games.