Spallina has five points in debut as Whipsnakes beat Cannons

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Rookie Joey Spallina recorded five points in his professional debut, leading the host Maryland Whipsnakes to a 17-10 victory over the Boston Cannons on Friday.

The Whipsnakes (2-1) had four players score at least three goals. Adam Poitras had a game-high four goals, while TJ Malone (3 goals, 1 assist), Aidan Carroll (3 goals) and Colin Heacock (3 goals, 1 assist) each contributed a hat trick. Rob Pannell added two goals and two assists and moved him into sole possession of second place on the all-time professional lacrosse points list. Goalie Emmet Carroll made 10 saves in the win.

Mic Kelly led the Cannons (1-2) with a two-point goal, a one-point goal and an assist. Brian Kelly chipped in with two goals and an assist, and Coulter Mackesy scored twice. Goalie Colin Kirst finished with 15 saves.

After the first quarter that ended in a 3-3 tie, Maryland seized control of the game. The Whipsnakes broke things open with six unanswered goals, spanning the second and third quarters, to take an 11-5 lead.

Up next: Maryland hosts Utah on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Boston visits Philadelphia on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

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