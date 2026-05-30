Wisnauskas' 6 goals lead Outlaws' second-half surge past Atlas

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Logan Wisnauskas scored a game-high six goals and the host Denver Outlaws used a dominant second half to defeat the New York Atlas 16-9 on Saturday at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Trailing 7-5 at halftime, the Outlaws (2-1) erupted after the break, outscoring New York 11-2 in the final two quarters. Jared Bernhardt was a major catalyst, finishing with four goals and an assist, with all of his scoring coming in the second-half surge. Brennan O'Neill and Dalton Young each added a goal and two assists. Graham Bundy chipped in with a 2-point goal and an assist. Goalie Logan McNaney made 11 saves.

The Atlas (1-2) were led by Bryan Costabile, who tallied four points on a 2-point goal, a 1-point goal and an assist. Reid Bowering scored two goals, and Connor Shellenberger added a goal and an assist. Despite the lopsided second half, New York goalie Liam Entenmann was busy in net, recording a game-high 20 saves.

A key second-half adjustment saw Bernhardt initiating from the midfield, which led to a 7-0 run in the third quarter that turned a two-goal deficit into a commanding lead that the Outlaws would not relinquish.

Up next: New York hosts California at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver visits Carolina at the same venue on June 6 at 5:30 p.m.

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