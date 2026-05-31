TJ Malone's hat trick leads Whipsnakes past Archers, gives Jim Stagnitta all-time wins record

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TJ Malone scored three goals, and the Maryland Whipsnakes defeated the Utah Archers 8-5 on Saturday at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, giving coach Jim Stagnitta a record 96th career victory to become the winningest coach in professional lacrosse history.

In addition to Malone's hat trick, Aidan Carroll contributed a goal and an assist, while Joey Spallina chipped in with two assists. Adam Poitras, Eric Kolar, Truitt Sunderland and Colin Heacock each scored once for the Whipsnakes (3-1). Goalie Emmet Carroll made 13 saves in the win.

For the Archers (1-2), Connor Fields had one goal and two assists. Sam King, Mac O'Keefe, CK Giancola and Piper Bond also found the back of the net in the losing effort. Brett Dobson stopped 12 shots in goal for Utah.

Mike Sisselberger won 11 faceoffs for Utah, while Petey LaSalla won six for Maryland.

The Whipsnakes jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second quarter. The Archers tied the score at 5-5 early in the third quarter. Maryland's defense held Utah scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Malone scored twice in the third quarter to put the Whipsnakes ahead for good, and Carroll added a fourth-quarter goal to seal the historic victory for Stagnitta and his team.

Up next: Utah visits Carolina at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Maryland will visit New York at Shuart Stadium on Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. in Hempstead, New York.

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