O'Keefe ties PLL record with 7 goals as Archers rout Chaos

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Mac O'Keefe tied a Premier Lacrosse League single-game record with seven goals to power the Utah Archers to a 15-7 victory over the Carolina Chaos on Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

Tre Leclaire finished with two goals and a game-high four assists for Utah (2-2). Connor Fields scored two goals and added an assist, becoming the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer in the process. Ryan Ambler contributed three assists, while goalie Brett Dobson made 15 saves in the win.

Ross Scott led the way for Carolina (2-2) with a team-high three goals. Chad Palumbo added a goal and an assist, and Eric Spanos and Owen Hiltz each scored once. Chaos goalie Blaze Riorden recorded 17 saves.

The game was a tight affair early, tied 2-2 after the first quarter. But the Archers, who entered the contest with one of the league's lowest-scoring offenses, erupted in the middle frames to build an insurmountable lead and cruise to the victory.

Up next: Carolina hosts the Denver Outlaws at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Utah will have a bye week before visiting the California Redwoods at Shuart Stadium in Long Island, New York, on June 19, at 8:30 p.m.

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