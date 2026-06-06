Redwoods hold off late Atlas rally for 12-11 win

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The California Redwoods survived a late comeback attempt from the host New York Atlas to secure a 12-11 victory Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

California's offense was led by Michael Boehm, who had four points on one goal and three assists. In his season debut, Chris Kavanagh recorded a hat trick. Andrew McAdorey contributed two goals and an assist, and Dylan Molloy added a goal and two assists. Goalie Dillon Ward made 15 saves for the Redwoods (2-1).

For the Atlas (1-3), Hugh Kelleher tallied three points, highlighted by a 2-point goal late in the fourth quarter that pulled his team within one. After being held scoreless in the first half, Connor Shellenberger finished with two goals and an assist. Matt Rambo made an immediate impact in his team debut, scoring a goal and providing two assists. Xander Dickson and Levi Anderson each scored two goals.

California jumped out to a commanding 8-4 lead after an explosive first quarter. New York chipped away at the deficit throughout the game, pulling within a single goal at 9-8 in the third quarter. After the Redwoods extended their lead to 12-9, Kelleher's late 2-pointer set up a dramatic final faceoff. However, California secured the ensuing ground ball and ran out the clock to secure the win.

Up next: On June 19, New York hosts the Boston Cannons at 6 p.m. ET at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York, and California hosts the Utah Archers at 8:30 p.m. at the same venue.

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