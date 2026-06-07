Palumbo lifts Chaos to comeback win over Outlaws

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Rookie Chad Palumbo scored the go-ahead goal with 7:59 remaining to complete a hat trick, leading Carolina to a 12-11 victory over Denver on Saturday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brendan Nichtern contributed a goal and two assists for the Chaos (3-2), who rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the first quarter. Shane Knobloch added two goals, while Scott Smith chipped in a goal and an assist. Goaltender Blaze Riorden made 14 saves.

The Outlaws (2-2) were led by Brennan O'Neill, who tallied a 2-point goal and two assists. Jake Piseno had a goal and two assists, while Pat Kavanagh scored two goals in his first game of the season. Graham Bundy and Logan Wisnauskas also scored two goals apiece for Denver. Goalie Logan McNaney recorded 13 saves.

Denver stormed out to a four-point advantage after the first quarter, powered by O'Neill's 2-point goal. Carolina answered emphatically, shutting out the Outlaws in the second quarter and scoring six unanswered goals to take a 7-5 lead at halftime. The second half featured several lead changes before Palumbo's third goal of the game produced the winner.

Up next: The Outlaws will host Maryland at Torero Stadium in San Diego on June 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The Chaos will face host California at Torero Stadium on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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