CJ Kirst scores 6 goals in Waterdogs' win over Cannons

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CJ Kirst scored a career-high six goals, several against his brother Colin Kirst in net, to lead the Philadelphia Waterdogs to a dominant 17-10 victory over the Boston Cannons at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

The game, a reunion for the Kirst family with brothers on both sides, saw Philadelphia's offense explode. Michael Sowers was a key playmaker for the Waterdogs, finishing with one goal and three assists. The rookie class also made a significant impact, with Kyle Lewis scoring two goals in his professional debut and Josh Yago adding a 2-point goal and a 1-point goal. Jack Hannah also contributed two goals, while goalie Matt DeLuca was a wall in the cage, making 20 saves, a new franchise record.

Marcus Holman led the scoring for Boston (1-3) with a 2-point goal and a 1-point goal. Matt Campbell and Mikey Weisshaar each found the net twice. The family affair was a tough one for the Kirst brothers on the Cannons, as goalie Colin Kirst made nine saves before being replaced by JC Higginbotham, who had four. Boston midfielder Connor Kirst scored one goal in the loss.

Boston took an early 2-1 lead before Philadelphia (2-2) unleashed an overwhelming offensive barrage. The Waterdogs went on a massive scoring run to build an insurmountable 15-3 lead in the third quarter. The Cannons mounted a late charge, cutting the deficit to six goals in the fourth quarter, but the comeback effort fell short.

Up next: The Cannons face the New York Atlas at Long Island's Shuart Stadium on June 19 at 6 p.m. ET. The Waterdogs face the Utah Archers at Torero Stadium in San Diego on June 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

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