PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 5: Whipsnakes take top spot

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Week 5 of the Premier Lacrosse League's 2026 season is this weekend at James M. Shuart Stadium on Long Island.

The Chaos and the Whipsnakes are the first two teams to get three wins this season, and they lead the conferences heading into this weekend's action.

Is that how they line up in the Power Rankings? Here's my list ahead of Week 5:

1. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 3-1

Week 5 opponent: Atlas | Saturday, 9 p.m.

Previous ranking: 2

Maryland had a bye last week, but their three wins (3-1) still lead the Eastern Conference, and they have momentum after winning their last two games at home.

They have an influx of rookie talent, most notably Joey Spallina, who has seven points in his first two games. Spallina returns to Long Island where he grew up to face the New York Atlas in their next tilt. There should be a good crowd on Long Island to root on the rookie and the legend Rob Pannell, who is teaming up with Spallina and also hails from that region.

2. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 2-2

Week 5 opponent: Bye

Previous ranking: 1

Heading into last weekend, many thought Denver was the most impressive team after three weeks of play. Getting this team fully healthy will be critical, as Jared Bernhardt missed the contest against the Chaos with injury. Pat Kavanagh played his first game of the 2026 season, but didn't carry the ball as much as we are accustomed to seeing.

Two stretches in the last game were concerning. The offense went scoreless for 13:28 in the second quarter and had only five shots during that frame. In the fourth quarter, Logan Mcnaney -- who has been spectacular in the the early part of the season -- didn't make a save. Jake Piseno was his normal game-wrecking self in the middle of the field.

The Outlaws are too talented not to rebound and continue to be a force in the league.

3. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 2-2

Week 5 opponent: Bye

Previous ranking: 5

Philadelphia's offense looked dominant in an impressive 17-10 win over Boston. The Waterdogs led 15-3 in the second half behind a six-goal performance by CJ Kirst. He dominated the evening by scoring from range, inside, and by owning his one-on-one matchups. He looks to be an early favorite for league MVP.

Rookie Kyle Lewis looks the part of a future star with an electric first step and serious stick skills. After a horrible shooting display by the midfield in Maryland against the Chaos, where the unit shot 1-for-21, that group rebounded by shooting 6-for-20 in Week 4. Matt Deluca was rock solid in net Saturday night, saving 69% of the shots he faced.

4. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 3-2

Week 5 opponent: Bye

Previous ranking: 4

Carolina moved to 3-2 after hosting two games in Charlotte. On Friday against Utah, their defense was blitzed despite Blaze Riorden's 17 saves in the the 15-7 loss to the Archers. The following day, that same unit was locked in holding Denver's explosive offense scoreless for 11 and a half minutes in the fourth quarter en route to a 12-11 win.

Rookie Chad Palumbo had his first hat trick as a pro. His three unassisted goals showed his playmaking ability and creative approach to the game. He's an absolute joy to watch and will be a player to track in the rookie of the year race.

play 0:25 Chad Palumbo scores a goal for Carolina Chaos

5. California Redwoods

Current record: 2-1

Week 5 opponent: Archers | Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 6

California escaped the Queen City with a 12-11 win over New York. The Redwoods played fast and were aggressive offensively right from the beginning of the game. In the first quarter they peppered Atlas goalie Liam Entenmann with 18 shots.

Chris Kavanagh returned to the lineup and didn't miss a beat from his rookie of the year campaign in 2025. The second-year pro scored three goals and had a couple of outside rocket shots. The Redwoods shot 32% as a team, were super efficient on the offensive end and got steady play from goalie Dillon Ward, who saved at a 60% clip.

This is a fast, athletic, and young team in many spots. The 23 turnovers were the only concerning measure for the Woods.

6. Utah Archers

Current record: 2-2

Week 5 opponent: Redwoods | Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

Heading into the Week 4 game against the Chaos, Utah was averaging less than seven goals per game and were the worst offense in the league after three weeks. The Archers erupted for 15 goals and looked like a completely different team offensively.

Mac O'Keefe had two goals in his prior three outings, but hit the back of the net a PLL record seven times against Blaze Riorden. His long-range shooting and precision shots were a sight to see. Tre Leclaire was a major setup man with four assists, three of which went to O'Keefe.

Utah accumulated 53 shots and Michael Sisselberger's dominance at the faceoff stripe gave the offense repeated looks. Utah's strength coming into the contest was the defense and that unit did not disappoint. Brett Dobson was terrific in goal, saving 68%.

We knew Utah had the ability to win rock fight type games. If the offense can find that Friday night magic again, this is a dangerous team that now sits at 2-2.

7. New York Atlas

Current record: 1-3

Week 5 opponent: Cannons | Friday, 6 p.m.; Whipsnakes | Saturday, 9 p.m.

Previous ranking: 3

The defending PLL champions don't look the part at the moment. Jeff Teat -- the 2024 league MVP -- is sidelined for the season, and the offense at times looks like a shell of itself without him.

Last season they led the league in almost every major offensive statistical category -- now they are at the bottom half of scoring, assists, power play and shooting percentage. Teat's replacement Friday night in the loss to California was veteran Matt Rambo, who had three first quarter points but was held scoreless the remainder of the game. Is he the long-term solution at the left-handed spot to play long with Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dixon?

Goalie Liam Entenmann was terrific prior to Friday night's game, but struggled against California and had only a 33% save percentage. Trevor Baptiste was strong in defeat at the faceoff stripe, and Brett Makar on defense was all over the field. The Atlas are now 1-3 and have more questions than answers at the moment.

8. Boston Cannons

Current record: 1-3

Week 5 opponent: Atlas | Friday, 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 7

Boston (1-3) has been smoked by seven goals in their last two contests. The defense has not supported goalie Colin Kirst, who was eventually pulled in the loss to Philadelphia Saturday night.

Prior to their games in Charlotte, the Cannons were the league's best team shooting from two-point range. Boston was just 1-for-11 from deep against Philly. They didn't get on track until late in the game when they were playing in desperation mode. Establishing dodging threats from the attack will be critical down the stretch.

A bright spot for the Cannons was Andrew McMeekin from Princeton. He is an elite athlete with great stick skills at the stripe. In his first game as a pro, he won 66% of his face offs.