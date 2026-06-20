Entenmann makes 17 saves, Atlas rally in the fourth to edge Cannons

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Liam Entenmann made 17 saves and the New York Atlas scored the game-winning goal in a fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Boston Cannons 12-11 on Friday at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York.

Bryan Costabile's 2-point goal with 3:25 remaining gave the Atlas (2-3) their first lead of the game at 11-10. After Boston tied it, Xander Dickson scored the game winner with 2:28 left. Matt Traynor and Hugh Kelleher each recorded a hat trick for New York, while Connor Shellenberger orchestrated the late rally, finishing with one goal and a game-high three assists. Dickson added two goals and an assist in the victory.

Mic Kelly led all scorers with four goals for the Cannons (1-4), who controlled the game for long stretches but couldn't hold on. Marcus Holman scored a hat trick, including two goals in a four-second span in the fourth quarter. Graydon Hogg chipped in with two goals, and Jack Regnery scored in his professional debut. Goalie Colin Kirst finished with six saves.

Boston led 3-1 after the first quarter and held a 10-8 advantage early in the fourth quarter after Holman's back-to-back tallies. But New York stormed back, with Traynor scoring to make it 9-10 before Costabile's shot from beyond the arc flipped the score. After Hogg tied the score at 11-11, Shellenberger found Dickson for the game-winning short-handed goal. Holman nearly forced overtime, but his shot with 15 seconds remaining hit the pipe, and the Atlas ran out the clock.

Up next: New York hosts the Maryland Whipsnakes at Shuart Stadium on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, and Boston visits the California Redwoods at Torero Stadium in San Diego on June 27 at 8:30 p.m.

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