Molloy ties PLL record with 7 goals as Redwoods rally past Archers

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Dylan Molloy tied a PLL record with seven goals to power the host California Redwoods to a dramatic 16-14 comeback victory over the Utah Archers on Friday at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York.

Molloy finished with a game-high nine points, adding two assists to his historic scoring output. Chris Kavanagh was also a major factor for the Redwoods (3-1), scoring five points, including a go-ahead 2-point goal in the fourth quarter that gave California the lead for good. Sam English contributed a goal and two assists, and Aidan Danenza and Andrew McAdorey each added a goal. Goalie Dillon Ward made 15 saves.

For the Utah Archers (2-3), rookie Leo Johnson led the offense with four goals. Sam King recorded a hat trick and added an assist. Ryan Stines and Tre Leclaire each found the net twice, and Piper Bond scored a 2-point goal. Goalie Brett Dobson was busy in net, finishing with a game-high 18 saves.

The game was a tight contest for three quarters, with Utah building a 12-9 lead late in the third. The Redwoods erupted in the final period, mounting a scoring run that turned the tide. Kavanagh's 2-point goal at the 2:31 mark of the fourth quarter gave California a 13-12 lead it would not relinquish. Molloy then scored his seventh goal of the night just over a minute later to extend the advantage.

Up next: California hosts the Boston Cannons at Torero Stadium in San Diego on June 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Utah will host the Philadelphia Waterdogs at Torero Stadium on June 28 at 4 p.m.

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