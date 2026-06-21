Shellenberger's 6 points fuel Atlas' comeback win over Whipsnakes

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Connor Shellenberger scored three goals and added three assists as the New York Atlas overcame a seven-goal deficit to defeat the Maryland Whipsnakes 16-14 at Shuart Stadium on Saturday.

Bryan Costabile contributed a crucial two-point goal in the third quarter for the host Atlas, while Xander Dickson added three goals and an assist. Matt Rambo and Reid Bowering each scored twice for New York (3-3). Goaltender Liam Entenmann made seven saves.

Rob Pannell orchestrated Maryland's offense with a goal and a game-high five assists, moving him closer to the all-time professional points record. TJ Malone scored a team-high three goals for the Whipsnakes (3-2), and Truitt Sunderland added two goals and an assist. Goalie Emmet Carroll recorded 12 saves.

Maryland appeared to be in complete control, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter behind goals from five different players, including a two-point goal from Ajax Zappitello. The Whipsnakes extended their advantage to 10-3 in the second quarter after a goal from Matt Brandau.

However, the Atlas mounted a furious rally, closing the first half with three straight goals to cut the deficit to 10-6. The comeback continued into the second half as New York extended its scoring streak to eight consecutive points, capped by a Dickson goal, to take its first lead of the game at 11-10 late in the third. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with Costabile providing the final insurance goal for New York with 1:50 left to play.

Up next: Maryland will visit the Denver Outlaws on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. New York will host the Utah Archers on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

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