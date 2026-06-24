PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 6: Redwoods move to No. 1

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The Premier Lacrosse League visits Torero Stadium in San Diego this weekend.

Maryland and Denver play on ESPN on Saturday at 4 p.m. If you've never seen the PLL, this is a perfect opportunity to check out the skill, speed and ferocity of pro lacrosse.

The standings are a jumbled mess, with mixed results after five weekends. California and Denver are the main protagonists in the West, while Maryland, Philadelphia and New York will be involved in a tight race for the East.

Here are the Power Rankings ahead of Week 6:

1. California Redwoods

Current record: 3-1

Week 6 opponents: Cannons | 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chaos | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Previous ranking: 5

The Redwoods defeated Utah 16-14 last Friday night in a game that featured a combined 100 shots. Veteran attackman Dylan Molloy scored seven times.

Specialists are keeping the balance sheet green. Goalie Dylan Ward is making saves at 60%, and faceoff man TD Ierlan has won 55%. Head coach Anthony Kelly has been pushing all the right buttons.

2. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 3-2

Week 6 opponent: Outlaws | 4 p.m. Saturday

Previous ranking: 1

The Whips blew 6-0 and 10-3 leads and lost late on Saturday night to New York, 16-14. Those who trust coach Jim Stagnitta will take this opportunity to buy on the dip.

The attack trio of Rob Pannell, TJ Malone and rookie Joey Spallina keeps investors bullish, but the woeful pick defense is cause for concern.

3. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 2-2

Week 6 opponent: Whipsnakes | 4 p.m. Saturday

Previous ranking: 2

The Outlaws enjoyed a bye last weekend and will lean into their Tewaaraton quartet of Brennan O'Neill, Pat Kavanagh, Jared Bernhardt and Logan Wisnauskas to ramp up production in the middle portions of the season.

Denver, PLL runner-ups in 2025, appear to be a primary force in the West, and are currently favored by the sportsbooks to win the PLL title.

4. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 2-2

Week 6 opponent: Archers | 4 p.m. Sunday

Previous ranking: 3

Philadelphia stock futures were little changed during a bye week, remaining undervalued. Their offensive portfolio is robust, led by CJ Kirst, Michael Sowers, Kyle Lewis and Josh Yago, heading into a matchup against Utah in Week 6

5. New York Atlas

Current record: 3-3

Week 6 opponent: Bye

Previous ranking: 7

The Atlas climbed from 1-3 to 3-3 with two home wins in Week 5, using come-from-behind tactics to defeat Boston 12-11 and Maryland 16-14. That's encouraging progress for the defending champs.

Reigning MVP Connor Shellenberger had his two most productive outings of his season, with four points (one goal, three assists) against the Cannons and then six points (three goals, three assists) against the Whipsnakes. Midfielders Bryan Costabile, Hugh Kelleher and Matt Traynor are blue chippers.

The Atlas have a bye this weekend. They'll play next in Chicago on July 10 after the All-Star game festivities in Annapolis, Md. on July 5.

play 0:21 Connor Shellenberger fires in a goal

6. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 3-2

Week 6 opponent: Redwods | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Previous ranking: 4

Coming off a bye weekend, Carolina will play California on Sunday. Opinions vary on the long-term sustainability of an offense that doesn't pass well. Chaos supporters will point to goalie Blaze Riorden and a stingy defense with Jack Rowlett, Troy Reh and Jared Neumann when discussing the upside.

7. Utah Archers

Current record: 2-3

Week 6 opponent: Waterdogs | 4 p.m. Sunday

Previous ranking: 6

The Archers fell to California 16-14 in an action-packed game this past Friday night. Rookie Leo Johnson scored four times for Utah. The Archers' normally stingy defense of Brendan Lavelle, Warren Jeffrey and Mitchell Dunham were shelled by the Redwoods, muting my long-term outlook.

8. Boston Cannons

Current record: 1-4

Week 6 opponent: Redwoods | 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Previous ranking: 8

The Cannons couldn't ice New York, losing 12-11 in Week 5. Behind the scenes, coach Brian Holman has to be considering personnel changes to his attack unit, given its inconsistent production.

Veteran Marcus Holman, the coach's son, and midfielder Mic Kelly have been bright spots for Boston. If the Cannons were a stock, I'd be selling.