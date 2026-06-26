PLL/WLL Week 6 preview: Schedule, key players, stats, storylines

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Week 6 of the 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season is on tap on June 27 and 28, as the league heads to Torero Stadium in San Diego.

The California Redwoods will play one game each day, and in total there will be four PLL matchups and one WLL contest.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

PLL home | Standings

Maryland Whipsnakes (3-2) vs. Denver Outlaws (2-2)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Whipsnakes: G Shaun Ito (unavailable to travel), FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), SSDM Payton Rezanka out (PUP list), LSM Colin Squired out (PUP list)

Outlaws: M Nolan Byrne out (PUP list), D JT Giles-Harris questionable (right hamstring), A Pat Kavanagh questionable (right calf)

Whipsnakes

Rookie Joey Spallina is enjoying a lot of firsts this season, and Saturday's game will be another: His first matchup against youth teammate Brennan O'Neill. Spallina played up two age groups on Team 91 Crush, and was teammates with the Denver star.

Maryland's Rob Pannell (650) enters the weekend just seven points behind Paul Rabil (657) for the all-time points record.

Outlaws

O'Neill already has seven assists, which is most on the Outlaws and just one back of his career high of eight.

Logan McNaney continues to dominate at clean save percentage. His 2026 mark (57.1%) is second-best ever since the league began tracking in 2015... behind only his own 60.6% in 2025.

Boston Cannons (1-4) vs. California Redwoods (3-1)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Cannons: D Hunter Smith out (left shoulder), M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list), M Matt Campbell out (PUP list)

Redwoods: SSDM Dante Bowen out (unavailable to travel), A Finn Thomson out (unavailable to travel), A Wes Berg out (PUP list), D Cole Kastner out (PUP list), D Chris Fake IR (left hamstring)

Cannons

Boston goalie Colin Kirst is facing the fifth-toughest quality of shots since 2019, as calculated by the PLL's Pat McKeever. Can Boston make some tweaks to help him out?

Marcus Holman continues to chase down the all-time goals record; he starts the weekend in second with 371, behind John Grant Jr.'s 393.

Redwoods

Per the PLL's Joe Keegan, the Redwoods have the league's most efficient offense when trailing (43.2%, with the second-best Whipsnakes at 32.6%), and the second-best defensive efficiency while trailing (15.6%, just behind the Outlaws at 15.5%).

Dylan Molloy is coming off of a seven-goal game, which was broken down by Ryan Boyle and Brian Dougherty on the latest episode of Freeze It Right Here:

New York Charging (2-0) vs. California Palms (1-1)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. ET

Game preview

Charging

With a win in this game, the Charging can clinch a spot in the WLL Championship.

How can the Charging slow down Ashley Humphrey? Kendall Halpern & Co. have a plan.

Palms

Like many other players, California's Taylor Moreno is multi-talented. She was a kicker for her high school football team, is a black belt in taekwondo, and is a tattoo artist.

Two members of the Palms -- goalie Kait Devir and midfielder Erin Bakes -- played NCAA lacrosse at USC, returning back to SoCal for this weekend's festivities.

Philadelphia Waterdogs (2-2) vs. Utah Archers (2-3)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Waterdogs: M Casey Wilson IR (right knee), SSDM Dylan Hess IR (right knee), FO Alec Stathakis out (PUP list)

Archers: D Will Schaller out (PUP list), M Grant Ament out (PUP list), A Matt Moore IR (right hip), A Gannon Matthews out (PUP list), M Tom Schreiber IR (right knee)

Waterdogs

Philly veteran Kieran McArdle is closing in on 200 career assists, entering the weekend with 198. With his 200th, he'll move into eighth place on the all-time list, with Tom Schreiber next up at 215.

Get ready for the PLL debut of No. 5 draft pick Silas Richmond. The UAlbany product is hoping to become the next great pro attackman from the program.

Archers

Richmond was under consideration for No. 1 overall by the Archers in this year's draft. Instead, they took SSDM Aidan Maguire. Will we see the two of them match up head-to-head in this game?

Carolina Chaos (3-2) vs. California Redwoods (3-1)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Chaos: M JJ Sillstrop IR (right knee), M Charlie Bertrand IR (ACL tear)

Redwoods: SSDM Dante Bowen out (unavailable to travel), A Finn Thomson out (unavailable to travel), A Wes Berg out (PUP list), D Cole Kastner out (PUP list), D Chris Fake IR (left hamstring)

Chaos

Carolina has been winning one-on-ones throughout the season thanks to some skilled dodgers all over the field. They enter the weekend first in the PLL in unassisted shooting percentage (30.3%), well ahead of the second-best Atlas (25.4%).

Rookie SSDM Ty English will see a familiar face wearing the opposing jersey in this game, as his brother Sam (the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft) plays for the Redwoods.

Redwoods

California's 32-second offense is much improved. After finishing seventh (17.0%) in 2024, they improved to fifth (23.9%) last season, and lead the league (25.9%) this season.