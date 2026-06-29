Kirst's five goals help Waterdogs edge Archers

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CJ Kirst scored a game-high five goals, including four in the second half, to lead the Philadelphia Waterdogs to an 11-10 victory over the Utah Archers on Sunday at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Michael Sowers had a game-high three assists, and rookie Matt Collison finished with three points for Philadelphia (3-2). Jack Hannah contributed two goals, and Josh Yago added a goal and an assist. Matt DeLuca finished with 11 saves.

The Archers (2-4) were paced by Ryan Stines, who tallied a team-high four points. Sam King led Utah with three goals, and Connor Fields scored twice. Brett Dobson recorded 13 saves.

Utah jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Collison's 2-point goal tied the score. The Archers went ahead 4-2 in the second quarter, but the Waterdogs responded with three unanswered goals to take a 5-4 lead into halftime. Philadelphia extended its lead to 9-7 by the end of the third quarter, and despite a late push from Utah that brought the score to 11-10 in the final minute, the Waterdogs' defense held firm.

Up next: The Philadelphia Waterdogs visit the California Redwoods in Chicago on July 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Utah Archers will face the New York Atlas in Chicago on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

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