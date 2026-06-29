Molloy's overtime goal gives Redwoods win over Chaos

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Dylan Molloy scored the winning goal in overtime to give the California Redwoods a dramatic 14-13 victory over the Carolina Chaos on Sunday at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

The Redwoods (4-2) were powered by a balanced offensive attack. Ryder Garnsey and Chris Kavanagh co-led the team with four points each. Garnsey tallied three goals and an assist, while Kavanagh scored two goals and provided two assists. Sam English also recorded a hat trick with three goals. Goaltender Dillon Ward was stellar in the net, making 15 saves to secure the win.

The Chaos (3-3) mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback to force the extra period. Ross Scott led the Chaos offense with three goals and one assist. Rookie Chad Palumbo sent the game to overtime with a tying goal with just nine seconds left in regulation, finishing the day with two goals and an assist. Brendan Nichtern added two goals and an assist, Eric Spanos scored twice, and goalie Blaze Riorden matched his counterpart with 15 saves in a hard-fought loss.

Carolina jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first quarter, but the Redwoods stormed back with a seven-goal second quarter to take an 8-5 lead into halftime. California extended its advantage to 13-11 late in the fourth quarter after back-to-back goals from Kavanagh. However, the Chaos, sparked by a 2-point goal from Ty English earlier in the period, rallied with goals from Owen Hiltz and Palumbo in the final minutes to tie the game at 13-13 before Molloy's overtime heroics.

Up next: The Redwoods face the Philadelphia Waterdogs on July 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Chicago. The Chaos will play the Maryland Whipsnakes on July 11 at 9:30 p.m. at the same venue.

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