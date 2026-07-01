PLL Power Rankings at the All-Star break: Outlaws jump to No. 1 spot

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The Premier Lacrosse League has reached the All-Star break.

Top talents from across the league will be represented at the festivities this weekend in Annapolis, Md.

There is not a lot of separation in the standings right now, but here are the Power Rankings at the All-Star break:

1. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 3-2

Next opponent: Cannons | July 11, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 3

The Outlaws pulled away from Maryland 13-7 in San Diego as the Tewaaraton quartet of Pat Kavanagh, Logan Wisnauskas, Jared Bernhardt and Brennan O'Neill were involved in 12 of the 13 goals.

The favorites in the West are a bit nicked up and will play seven games in six weeks after Annapolis.

2. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 3-2

Next opponent: Redwoods | July 10, 6:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 4

Philly defeated Utah 11-10 on Sunday in San Diego. CJ Kirst has 14 goals and is now the MVP favorite. The Dogs dressed six rookies -- Josh Yago, Matt Collison, Silas Richmond, Kyle Lewis, Sean Byrne and Brendan Staub -- meaning there is more room for growth down the stretch.

3. California Redwoods

Current record: 4-2

Next opponent: Waterdogs | July 10, 6:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 1

California split games at home in San Diego, losing to Boston 15-12 and then prevailing in overtime 14-13 against Carolina.

Specialists TD Ierlan (faceoff at 55%) and goalie Dylan Ward (59% save percentage) keep the possession war on the Redwoods' side.

4. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 3-3

Next opponent: Chaos | July 11, 9:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 2

Punchless on offense, Maryland fell to Denver 13-7 in San Diego.

The Whips are struggling to win matchups with the ball in their sticks -- who can get to the goal or draw a double team?

5. New York Atlas

Current record: 3-3

Next opponent: Archers | July 10, 9 p.m.

Previous ranking: 5

The Atlas had a bye during the San Diego stop on the PLL tour.

FOGO Trevor Baptiste should be back in action in Chicago after being banged up at the USA team tryouts in June.

6. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 3-3

Next opponent: Whipsnakes | July 11, 9:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 6

The Chaos lost a nailbiter to California 14-13 in OT on Sunday at Torero Stadium.

Carolina needs to spin the rock with more intention. They have only 18 assists in six games. The bright spots have been rookie Chad Palumbo and second-year pro Ross Scott a.k.a. Scooter.

play 0:21 Chad Palumbo rips in a goal

7. Utah Archers

Current record: 2-4

Next opponent: Atlas | July 10, 9 p.m.

Previous ranking: 7

Utah had a self-inflicted 11-10 defeat on Sunday at the hands of Philadelphia, largely due to eight penalty minutes.

The Archers have an elite defense and goalie in Brett Dobson, but the offense lacks bite with Grant Ament and Tom Schreiber on the mend.

8. Boston Cannons

Current record: 2-4

Next opponent: Outlaws | July 11, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

The Cannons grabbed a 15-12 win over California, an upgrade in performance level, giving Boston life and hope in the second half of the summer. Postpone the eulogy!

Coulter Mackesy scored four times, and attack-man Brian Kelly had a productive day in the win over the Redwoods.