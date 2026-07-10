PLL/WLL Week 7 preview: Schedule, key players, stats, storylines

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After the memorable All-Star Game festivities on July 4th weekend, it's time for Week 7 of the 2026 Premier Lacrosse League season.

The action heads to picturesque Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Chicago for four PLL games and one WLL matchup.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

As a reminder, fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL streaming hub.

PLL home | Standings

Philadelphia Waterdogs (3-2) vs. California Redwoods (4-2)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Waterdogs: M Jack Hannah out (rib contusion), FO Alec Stathakis out (PUP list), M Casey Wilson IR (right knee), SSDM Dylan Hess IR (right knee)

Redwoods: D Chris Fake IR (left hamstring), D Cole Kastner out (PUP list), A Finn Thomson out (unavailable to travel), SSDM Dante Bowen out (unavailable to travel), A Wes Berg out (PUP list), LSM Arden Cohen out (PUP list)

Waterdogs

Kieran McArdle is one assist shy of 200 for his career. He's currently tied with Conor Gill for eighth on the all-time leaderboard, and needs to get to 216 to overtake Tom Schreiber for seventh.

The Waterdogs are generating good chances -- they have the league's second highest expected shooting percentage, at 27.5% -- but have the league's worst actual shooting percentage, at 23.5%.

Redwoods

This matchup will be the first for goaltender Dillon Ward against his former team. This offseason, the Redwoods sent a 2027 third-round pick to the Waterdogs for Ward, and he has a 58.1% save percentage, third best in the league this season.

Sam English has been doing it all for California this season after he missed much of his rookie campaign due to injury.

Utah Archers (2-4) vs. New York Atlas (3-3)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Archers: D Will Schaller out (PUP list), A Gannon Matthews out (PUP list), SSDM Beau Pederson out (Achilles), M Grant Ament out (PUP list), A Matt Moore IR (right hip), M Tom Schreiber IR (right knee)

Atlas: SSDM Max Krevsky out (right adductor/groin), LSM Michael Grace out (PUP list), M Luke Rhoa out (right wrist), FO Trevor Baptiste out (PUP list), A Jeff Teat out (PUP list), SSDM Danny Logan out (right quad)

Archers

Utah continues to deploy a four-SSDM approach, which is unique. The group is led by All-Star Piper Bond, who has allowed an 8.3% shooting percentage when he is the closest defender.

Tom Schreiber and Grant Ament remain sidelined as they recover from surgery and injury, respectively, with no timeline for a return, per Utah coach Chris Bates.

Atlas

Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson are tops in the PLL this season as a passer-shooter combo, with six goals leading into Week 7.

If Trevor Baptiste remains unavailable this weekend, the Atlas may lean on Zac Tucci, most recently of the Cannons.

Denver Outlaws (3-2) vs. Boston Cannons (2-4)

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Outlaws: A Pat Kavanagh questionable (right calf), M Nolan Byrne out (PUP list), JT Giles-Harris out (left knee)

Cannons: SSDM Marquez White out (right knee), D Hunter Smith out (left shoulder), M Matt Campbell out (PUP list), M Ryan Drenner out (PUP list)

Outlaws

The Tewaaraton quartet -- Pat Kavanagh, Logan Wisnauskas, Brennan O'Neill and Jared Bernhardt -- continue to lead the way for Denver, and accounted for 10 of the Outlaws' 13 scores in Week 6.

On the defensive side, the Outlaws continue to show off strong team defense, which was the subject of analysis by Ryan Boyle and Brian Dougherty on this week's "Freeze It Right Here:"

Cannons

Owen Grant, who was drafted second overall in 2023, made the switch from LSM to close defense this season, with some ups and downs along the way.

Second-year pro Coulter Mackesy has leveled up this season, and part of the result is that he's already matched his unassisted goals total (six) after just six games in 2026.

Maryland Charm (1-1) vs. New York Charging (2-1)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Game preview

Charm

Is competing in diving the best prep for becoming a goalie? Both of Caylee Waters' parents were collegiate divers, and her experience in the sport provided her with a psychological edge when it comes to some the mental aspects of playing goalie.

Ashley Humphrey -- the NCAA's all-time assists leader -- had just one helper on 22 touches in the first matchup against New York. Can she overcome the attention this time, or else how can the Charm adjust?

Charging

A win in this one clinches a spot in the WLL Championship (Aug. 15) for New York. With a loss, things get muddled, as the Charging would need some help in the tiebreaker scenarios.

This game is also somewhat of a homecoming for New York, as 10 players on the squad are Northwestern alums, including Izzy Scane.

Maryland Whipsnakes (3-3) vs. Carolina Chaos (3-3)

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game preview

Injury report:

Whipsnakes: G Shun Ito out (unavailable to travel), FO Matthew Paolatto out (PUP list), SSDM Payton Rezanka out (PUP list), FO Joseph Nardella out (PUP list), LSM Colin Squires out (PUP list)

Chaos: M JJ Sillstrop IR (right knee), M Charlie Bertrand IR (ACL tear), D Jack Rowlett out (right quad)

Whipsnakes

Joey Spallina is the current leader in points per game among rookies, with five goals and eight assists on the season.

Is the all-time PLL points record in trouble this weekend? With 651 points, Rob Pannell is just six shy of Paul Rabil atop the career leaderboard.

Chaos

Chad Palumbo is right behind Spallina, with eight goals and three assists on the campaign.

The Chaos have been excelling at individual play, with a league-high 68.8% of their shots being unassisted. The good news is they're scoring on 29.5% of those shots; the bad news is that the league average (since 2019) on unassisted shooting is 23.8%, so they may regress to the mean in the weeks ahead.