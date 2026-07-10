Premier Lacrosse League: Teams, champions, more

Founded in 2018 by former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil and his brother, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League brings a tour-based model to professional outdoor field lacrosse where the entire league travels to major cities each week. The PLL held its inaugural season in 2019 and then acquired and merged with its rival, Major League Lacrosse, in 2020.
Here are details about each of the PLL's eight franchises and a look at the league's championship history.
Boston Cannons
Coach: Brian Holman
Location: Boston
PLL championships: 0
MVPs: 0
California Redwoods
Coach: Anthony Kelly
Location: San Diego
PLL championships: 0
MVPs: 0
Carolina Chaos
Coach: Steven Brooks
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
PLL championships: 1 (2021)
MVPs: Blaze Riorden (2021)
Denver Outlaws
Coach: Tim Soudan
Location: Denver
PLL championships: 0
MVPs: 0
Maryland Whipsnakes
Coach: Jim Stagnitta
Location: Baltimore
PLL championships: 2 (2019, 2020)
MVPs: Matt Rambo (2019), Zed Williams (2020)
New York Atlas
Coach: Mike Pressler
Location: Albany, New York
PLL championships: 1 (2025)
MVPs: Trevor Baptiste (2022), Jeff Teat (2024), Connor Shellenberger (2025)
Philadelphia Waterdogs
Coach: Bill Tierney
Location: Philadelphia
PLL championships: 1 (2022)
MVPs: 0
Utah Archers
Coach: Chris Bates
Location: Herriman, Utah
PLL championships: 2 (2023, 2024)
MVPs: Tom Schreiber (2023)
PLL champions by year
2025: New York Atlas
2024: Utah Archers
2023: Utah Archers
2022: Philadelphia Waterdogs
2021: Carolina Chaos
2020: Maryland Whipsnakes
2019: Maryland Whipsnakes
Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.