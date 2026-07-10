Premier Lacrosse League: Teams, champions, more

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Founded in 2018 by former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil and his brother, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League brings a tour-based model to professional outdoor field lacrosse where the entire league travels to major cities each week. The PLL held its inaugural season in 2019 and then acquired and merged with its rival, Major League Lacrosse, in 2020.

Here are details about each of the PLL's eight franchises and a look at the league's championship history.

Boston Cannons

Coach: Brian Holman

Location: Boston

PLL championships: 0

MVPs: 0

California Redwoods

Coach: Anthony Kelly

Location: San Diego

PLL championships: 0

MVPs: 0

Carolina Chaos

Coach: Steven Brooks

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

PLL championships: 1 (2021)

MVPs: Blaze Riorden (2021)

Denver Outlaws

Coach: Tim Soudan

Location: Denver

PLL championships: 0

MVPs: 0

Maryland Whipsnakes

Coach: Jim Stagnitta

Location: Baltimore

PLL championships: 2 (2019, 2020)

MVPs: Matt Rambo (2019), Zed Williams (2020)

New York Atlas

Coach: Mike Pressler

Location: Albany, New York

PLL championships: 1 (2025)

MVPs: Trevor Baptiste (2022), Jeff Teat (2024), Connor Shellenberger (2025)

Philadelphia Waterdogs

Coach: Bill Tierney

Location: Philadelphia

PLL championships: 1 (2022)

MVPs: 0

Utah Archers

Coach: Chris Bates

Location: Herriman, Utah

PLL championships: 2 (2023, 2024)

MVPs: Tom Schreiber (2023)

PLL champions by year

2025: New York Atlas

2024: Utah Archers

2023: Utah Archers

2022: Philadelphia Waterdogs

2021: Carolina Chaos

2020: Maryland Whipsnakes

2019: Maryland Whipsnakes

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.