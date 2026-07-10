          Premier Lacrosse League: Teams, champions, more

          John Crouch/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 10, 2026, 03:47 PM

          Founded in 2018 by former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil and his brother, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League brings a tour-based model to professional outdoor field lacrosse where the entire league travels to major cities each week. The PLL held its inaugural season in 2019 and then acquired and merged with its rival, Major League Lacrosse, in 2020.

          Here are details about each of the PLL's eight franchises and a look at the league's championship history.

          Boston Cannons

          • Coach: Brian Holman

          • Location: Boston

          • PLL championships: 0

          • MVPs: 0

          California Redwoods

          • Coach: Anthony Kelly

          • Location: San Diego

          • PLL championships: 0

          • MVPs: 0

          Carolina Chaos

          • Coach: Steven Brooks

          • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

          • PLL championships: 1 (2021)

          • MVPs: Blaze Riorden (2021)

          Denver Outlaws

          • Coach: Tim Soudan

          • Location: Denver

          • PLL championships: 0

          • MVPs: 0

          Maryland Whipsnakes

          • Coach: Jim Stagnitta

          • Location: Baltimore

          • PLL championships: 2 (2019, 2020)

          • MVPs: Matt Rambo (2019), Zed Williams (2020)

          New York Atlas

          • Coach: Mike Pressler

          • Location: Albany, New York

          • PLL championships: 1 (2025)

          • MVPs: Trevor Baptiste (2022), Jeff Teat (2024), Connor Shellenberger (2025)

          Philadelphia Waterdogs

          • Coach: Bill Tierney

          • Location: Philadelphia

          • PLL championships: 1 (2022)

          • MVPs: 0

          Utah Archers

          • Coach: Chris Bates

          • Location: Herriman, Utah

          • PLL championships: 2 (2023, 2024)

          • MVPs: Tom Schreiber (2023)

          PLL champions by year

          • 2025: New York Atlas

          • 2024: Utah Archers

          • 2023: Utah Archers

          • 2022: Philadelphia Waterdogs

          • 2021: Carolina Chaos

          • 2020: Maryland Whipsnakes

          • 2019: Maryland Whipsnakes

          Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.